Families begin burying murdered Guatemalan migrants

  • A framed portrait of Elfego Miranda Diaz, one of Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, sits on top of the coffin that contains his remains during a wake in his home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Thousands of residents of this Guatemalan town turned out Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • A neighbor sits next to coffin with the remains of Rubelsy Tomas Isidro, one of the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, during a wake at his home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Thousands of residents of this Guatemalan town turned out Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Religious images and a portrait are placed next to coffin with the remains of Rubelsy Tomas Isidro, one of the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, during a wake at his home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Thousands of residents of this Guatemalan town turned out Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Mariachis perform at the wake celebrating the life of Elfego Miranda Diaz, one the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, in his home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Thousands of residents of this Guatemalan town turned out Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Neighbors attend the wake of Rubelsy Tomas Isidro, one of the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, at his home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Thousands of residents of this Guatemalan town turned out Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Metal roof homes dot the hilly landscape in the San Francisco community of Comitancillo, Guatemala, Saturday, March 13, 2021, where friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of Elfego Miranda Diaz, one of the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January. Thousands of residents of this Guatemalan town turned out Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • A woman attends the wake of Rubelsy Tomas Isidro, one of the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, at his home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Thousands of residents of this Guatemalan town turned out Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Friends and relatives attend the wake of Rubelsy Tomas Isidro, one of the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, at his home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Thousands of residents of this Guatemalan town turned out Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Women carry a bowl filled with vegetable to be cooked at the wake of Rubelsy Tomas Isidro, one of the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, at his home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Thousands of residents of this Guatemalan town turned out Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • A relative grieves over the coffin containing the remains of Ivan Pablo Tomas, one of the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, at a memorial Mass in a soccer stadium in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Friday, March 12, 2021. The migrants were among 19 people shot and burned in Camargo, located in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas on Jan. 22. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
1 / 10

Guatemala Mexico Migrants Killed

A framed portrait of Elfego Miranda Diaz, one of Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, sits on top of the coffin that contains his remains during a wake in his home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Thousands of residents of this Guatemalan town turned out Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
SONIA PÉREZ D.
·2 min read

COMITANCILLO, Guatemala (AP) — Families of some of the 16 Guatemalan migrants killed near the Mexico-U.S. border in late January began burying their remains Saturday in the town of Comitancillo, where 11 of the victims were from.

The migrants' charred bodies arrived Friday night to the region near Guatemala's border with Mexico after being sent from the other side of Mexico, Reynosa, just across the U.S. border from Texas.

“No more. No more violence against migrants," said the Rev. Mario Aguilón Cardona at services for mourners in the town's soccer stadium.

Ricardo García said his daughter Santa Cristina García, 20, had gone north to earn money for an operation for her younger sister. Her remains returned Friday in a coffin.

“She sacrificed herself for others. She was a good girl,” said Garcia.

The Guatemalan government declared three days of mourning.

The bodies, along with three others, were found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas, in an area that has been bloodied for years by turf battles between the remnants of the Gulf cartel and the old Zetas cartel.

A dozen Tamaulipas state police officers were arrested in connection with the killings.

President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday that his government remained in communication with Mexican authorities to ensure “those responsible for such a deplorable act” are punished. He said the crime must be cleared up so that nothing similar happens again.

Relatives of the dead first raised the alarm that something horrible had happened in Camargo. Because the bodies had been burned, it took weeks for positive identifications through DNA samples, but the families in Guatemala had already started mourning.

The families had suddenly lost communication with their migrating relatives around Jan. 21, and believed they had been near the area where Mexican authorities made the grisly discovery.

Giammattei confirmed this month that five Guatemalans had survived the attack and were under protection in the United States.

The massacre raised memories of another migrant massacre in Tamaulipas in August 2010, when members of the Zetas cartel killed 72 migrants near the town of San Fernando.

Recommended Stories

  • Remains of Guatemalan migrants killed in Mexico return home

    Thousands of residents of this Guatemalan town turned out Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, migrants killed near the Mexico-U.S. border in late January. Comitancillo packed its local soccer stadium to mourn along with the victims’ families each huddled around their loved ones’ respective caskets. “It is unjust that the youth do not have the possibility of working here,” Rev. Mario Aguilón Cardona, a priest from the Santa Cruz Comitancillo parish, told the gathered crowd.

  • The Mauritanian: Anatomy Of A Scene (Featurette)

    Captured by the U.S. Government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley). Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a

  • Theranos founder Holmes pregnant, delay sought in fraud trial

    Elizabeth Holmes, who has been charged with fraud in the spectacular rise and fall of the blood-testing company Theranos Inc, is pregnant, prompting prosecutors to seek a delay in her trial until after her July due date, according to a court filing. Lawyers for Holmes, once a rising star of Silicon Valley, informed the government on March 2 of the pregnancy, according to the filing. Holmes' lawyers and prosecutors asked the judge to delay the start of jury selection to Aug. 31.

  • The Challenge 's Kyle Christie and Girlfriend Vicky Turner Expecting First Child: 'Baby Christie Due September'

    "I promise you kid, you are going to have one hell of a life," MTV star Kyle Christie wrote to his future child

  • As Biden winds down Mexico program, many migrants on U.S. border left in limbo

    U.S. President Joe Biden has moved swiftly to start dismantling a cornerstone of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policy, a program that sent thousands of asylum seekers back to Mexico to await their immigration court hearings. Biden's focus on ending the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) - under which 65,000 migrants were sent back to Mexico - fulfills a key election campaign promise, but it leaves thousands of migrants not in the program unsure of their fate, migrants, attorneys and activists told Reuters. Now, migrants with active MPP cases are eligible to claim asylum in the United States.

  • Bodies of 16 migrants massacred in Mexico arrive in Guatemala

    Mexico on Friday returned the bodies of 16 Guatemalan nationals massacred in one of its northern border states, a case that caused renewed consternation about the dangers faced by migrants bound for the United States. The bodies, some badly charred and with gunshot wounds, were found in January along a migrant smuggling route in a remote area of Tamaulipas state in the municipality of Camargo. Relatives who had traveled in the same plane from Mexico City held photographs of the dead.

  • Drew Barrymore Answers Fan Questions About Social Media, Dating and Being a ‘Cool Mom’| Dear Drew

    Drew Barrymore is answering fans' questions and dilemmas on her new ET segment, Dear Drew.

  • The Two-Pronged Assault on American Democracy

    A full-out assault on our election system — a two-pronged project of the Democratic Party and the vast and crazy-funded left-wing conspiracy — is underway, threatening a radical transformation of our republic, making mincemeat of the notion of states (those things currently considered “united”), and erasing our Declaration’s assurance that America operates via “the consent of the governed.” Can this actually come to pass? Well, can Joe Biden be elected president? So, yes — fret. This effort’s success may prove dependent upon a passive, dispirited, and divided conservatism. Our movement’s central tenet — to protect the Founding — demands a rousing, a call to arms, and forceful and determined counterattack that gives no quarter and allows for no sunshine patriots. When you’re a bull, and when you’re trying to gut the last best hope of earth, two prongs are better than one. The one of more immediate concern protrudes from Capitol Hill, where Democrats have unleashed the “For the People Act.” Granted the legislative prestige of being designated “H.R. 1,” the massive proposal would dismantle our election system by federalizing election laws, appropriating the constitutional rights of states to oversee the ballot box, hampering protected political speech, exposing and intimidating donors, making hash of voter verification and restrictions on voter registration, and burying once and for all the notion of an Election Day. It is nothing less than a partisan assault on our democracy. We’ve seen the trailer: The bill would make permanent and supersize the pre-election chaos of 2020, the consequence of widespread bureaucratic and judicial whim that exploited the pandemic and lockdowns and that monkeyed with ballot deadlines and voter integrity. This new normal would make rampant the chicanery that is the expertise of the party of street money and ballot-harvesting and voter intimidation. As an important Heritage Foundation analysis summarizes the bill: H.R. 1 would federalize and micromanage the election process administered by the states, imposing unnecessary, unwise, and unconstitutional mandates on the states and reversing the decentralization of the American election process—which is essential to the protection of our liberty and freedom. It would implement nationwide the worst changes in election rules that occurred during the 2020 election and go even further in eroding and eliminating basic security protocols that states have in place. The bill would interfere with the ability of states and their citizens to determine the qualifications and eligibility of voters, to ensure the accuracy of voter registration rolls, to secure the fairness and integrity of elections, to participate and speak freely in the political process, and to determine the district boundary lines for electing their representatives. Nasty stuff, but for good reason, at least from the Democrats’ perspective: If this travesty becomes law, the Republican Party’s electoral goose is cooked. On deck for the stove: our principles. There is no certainty to this outcome, though, and the jihad is clearly at odds with the views of most Americans. Some evidence: On the heels of the 2020 elections, Scott Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 registered voters in Pennsylvania, who knew a thing or two about ballot chaos, and found these overwhelming numbers: 88 percent want cleaned-up voter-registration files — no dead, no moved — prior to the next election. 75 percent strongly approve of requiring all mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day. 68 percent want all the votes counted on Election Night. 75 percent say photo ID should be required for in-person voting. 58 percent want a copy of photo IDs to accompany mail-in ballots. 56 percent want to ban ballot harvesting. Who is pushing back against the Left — for this majority, and for the essence of the republic? Things are percolating. One example is Honest Elections Project (HEP), founded last year, which concentrates on the state-based efforts to strengthen voting laws and integrity (it’s not involved in conducting forensics on, or defending cases for or against, the 2020 presidential results) and restoring public confidence in the fairness of elections. Its new report, Safeguarding Future Elections, lays out eleven areas for “critical reform” and voter security such as protecting a proper absentee-ballot process — which when abused is a mother lode for election fraud: A. Ban “ballot trafficking” (also known as “ballot harvesting”) by third parties. No one other than a voter’s caregiver, an immediate family member, or fellow household resident should be permitted to handle his or her ballot. B. Prohibit all forms of compensation for ballot collection. C. Individuals should be permitted to “assist” no more than three voters with filling out or casting a ballot in a given election. D. Each absentee ballot should be signed by a witness, and there should be reasonable limits on the number of ballots an individual may witness. E. Candidates for public office should be barred from collecting, returning, or assisting with the completion of absentee ballots. F. Each absentee vote must have a clear and auditable chain of custody, including the identities of anyone who assists a voter in completing or returning a ballot. G. Drop boxes should be subject to clear and uniform rules that govern deployment, that mandate adequate security (e.g., through security cameras viewable by the public), require placement inside a government building, and that limit drop-box availability to regular business hours. H. Secrecy envelopes including a signature and date should be required for all absentee ballots. HEP founder Jason Snead wrote recently in the Wall Street Journal that these kinds of guidelines, which are the province of state legislatures, so explains our Constitution, are exactly what H.R. 1 would blow up. Comparing Pennsylvania, where ballot-counters in Philadelphia took two weeks to count 700,000 ballots, to Florida, once the hanging-chad laughingstock of election tabulating, where all votes were counted (accurately!) on Election Night in 2020, Snead says that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s pet bill would put Florida’s success at risk. Its law requires voters to show identification and return absentee ballots by Election Day, bans organized ballot trafficking, and requires that voters cure problems with their mail-in ballots no later than two days after an election. Common-sense measures like these help the state deliver honest elections with prompt and accurate results even in the face of a pandemic. For H.R.1’s drafters, though, these are instruments of “voter suppression.” The bill would dilute or prohibit all these measures. The second prong — dicier, but still quite dangerous — is the leftist campaign to gut America’s election system, to be accomplished by eviscerating the Electoral College. It goes by the innocuous-sounding National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (and naturally has the enthusiastic support of major liberal editorialists). Though it lacks congressional approval (a requirement stipulated on that parchment kept in the National Archives), the Compact pinkie-swears that its member states agree to designate their Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate earning the most votes nationwide; i.e., not necessarily to the candidate who prevailed among that state’s voters. (Asking for a friend: Why do we have states?) From the Compact: Prior to the time set by law for the meeting and voting by the presidential electors, the chief election official of each member state shall determine the number of votes for each presidential slate in each State of the United States and in the District of Columbia in which votes have been cast in a statewide popular election and shall add such votes together to produce a “national popular vote total” for each presidential slate. The chief election official of each member state shall designate the presidential slate with the largest national popular vote total as the “national popular vote winner.” The presidential elector certifying official of each member state shall certify the appointment in that official’s own state of the elector slate nominated in that state in association with the national popular vote winner. At least six days before the day fixed by law for the meeting and voting by the presidential electors, each member state shall make a final determination of the number of popular votes cast in the state for each presidential slate and shall communicate an official statement of such determination within 24 hours to the chief election official of each other member state. This shenanigan gets activated when enough states — representing over 270 electoral votes — become parties to the Compact. Currently, 15 states, along with the District of Columbia, accounting for a combined 196 Electoral College votes, have passed laws supporting the national popular vote (the most recent was in Colorado last November, when voters approved a Proposition 113 by a 52-to-48 percent margin). This is a new but more nefarious take on an old desire for direct election of the president. It would be our law, but for one man. In 1970, with strong bipartisan support (including that of President Nixon), the Senate (the House had given its overwhelming support the previous year) was on the cusp of voting on, and possibly for, the legislation, to be sent to the states for expected ratification. Here came the freight train. But a report by the late Michael Uhlmann, then a young aide to Senator James Buckley, derailed it. His epic and thorough defense of the Electoral College, and why its demise would deeply wound the republic, proved so influential that it persuaded some senators (key to this was Eugene McCarthy) to flip-flop. The expected amendment vote never happened. The Constitution remained as written. On Uhlmann’s death, National Review friend Chris DeMuth recounted how that defense — better known as the Uhlmann Report (in fact, it was the Senate Judiciary Committee’s “Minority Report” on the proposed amendment) — indeed saved America. (DeMuth’s essay, published in the most recent issue of National Affairs, is a must-read.) America still needs saving. The arguments made by Uhlmann in 1970 — echoed more recently in NR by colleagues such as David Harsanyi (Electoral College: A Defense), Dan McLaughlin (What the Electoral College Saves Us From), and Michael Brendan Dougherty (Our Shared Electoral College), amongst others — are evidence that the intellectual battle is far from over. And then there is the trench warfare. In the trenches, opposing the threat of NPV, is Save Our States. Actually, it has been there for over a decade, created after Maryland became the initial NPV Compact member in 2007, and has increased its efforts as the Electoral College trashers have gained more traction. It may be a David-Goliath challenge, but there are stones to be slung by SOS, such as its excellent 2020 documentary, Safeguard: An Electoral College Story, a persuasive effort to combat the NPV crusade. Here’s the trailer: Among its many resources, SOS offers a variety of handouts on NPV-related topics (such as how an NPV would turn America’s urban-rural divide into an abyss). But one handout that proves timely keys in on the Left’s two-pronged attack on American elections: An enacted NPV, combined with an H.R. 1–gutting of state control of election integrity, makes for a toxic brew: In presidential elections, these types of fraud are less likely and more difficult because of the Electoral College’s state-by-state process. Fraud within a state can only affect the results in that one state. A state where one party is overwhelmingly popular — and where one-party control might make vote fraud easier — is probably already going to vote for that party’s candidate anyway. The most competitive states tend to have two strong political parties and higher levels of oversight, making fraud more difficult. With NPV, however, fraudulent ballots anywhere — even in just one state — could steal an entire election. For the first time in American history, a presidential election could be stolen by vote fraud in one-party controlled “safe” states. This would create a new incentive to suppress the vote of the minority party in order to drive down its national vote total. The increased risk of election fraud under NPV, combined with the fact that it fails to establish a single official vote count or create a process for a nationwide recount, would lead to countless lawsuits and even worse voter distrust. This fight may indeed be that one, rightly feared, that fits the billing — “for all the marbles.” The one whose outcome could mean the fundamental redefining of America, and an end to its 244-year experiment. By perverting elections, by diminishing the legal rights of states and local authorities to maintain control and battle fraud, by loosening voter-ID integrity and other critical confines (such as when an election can take place, and where and how, who can and can’t handle absentee ballots, and much more), what the Left will accomplish is much more sinister. It will reconfigure and redefine just what is citizenship and who are “the governed.” Oh, you will indeed be governed. But good luck in trying to give your “consent.”

  • UNC basketball leaves ACC tournament cautiously optimistic about what’s next

    Tar Heels gained confidence despite losing in the semifinals to Florida State.

  • They're in the A.R.M.Y.: The BTS Celebrity Fan Club

    BTS is nominated for their first major Grammy award and will perform during Sunday's ceremony

  • How the Royal Family Makes Money—And Keeps The Lights On At Buckingham Palace

    Harry is no longer on the royals' payroll.

  • Breonna Taylor has been gone a year. Why we need to talk more about the racial trauma of Black death.

    Last year, police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd led to a racial reckoning. This year, those traumas ripple through Black communities.

  • Sarah Drew Sets ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return With Season 17 Guest Appearance

    EXCLUSIVE: Amid the darkness of covering the coronavirus pandemic on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy this season, there have been bright moments, many of them tied to the return of beloved former cast members. Following Patrick Dempsey, who has been recurring this season, and T.R. Knight, who appeared in an episode last fall, Sarah Drew also will […]

  • Teen Vogue editor apologizes again for past racist tweets after criticism from Ulta, Olivia Munn

    Olivia Munn had called out Alexi McCammond Wednesday to take responsibility for her anti-Asian tweets that resurfaced after she was hired Friday.

  • Man charged in Capitol riot plot to be released from jail

    A man charged with conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group in the attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released from jail while he awaits trial, a judge ruled Friday after challenging the strength of the evidence against him. The decision is a serious blow for prosecutors, who fought to keep Thomas Caldwell locked up, calling him a a threat to the community and major player in the Oath Keepers' plot to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. Judge Amit Mehta of U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. expressed concerns with Caldwell's conduct, but noted that Caldwell did not enter the Capitol and said there is no direct evidence that Caldwell plotted in advance to do so.

  • Gunmen abduct 39 students from school in northwest Nigeria

    Gunmen have attacked a school in northwestern Nigeria and kidnapped 39 students just weeks after a similar mass abduction in the region, authorities said Friday. The latest kidnapping took place late Thursday night at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna state, police said. “The number of missing students is now confirmed to be 39, comprising 23 females and 16 males,” said Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement.

  • Mexico gets shipment of million vaccine doses from China's Sinovac

    Mexico received a shipment of a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the foreign ministry said on Twitter on Saturday. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said earlier in the week that Mexico was upping its orders from China to make up for a vaccine shortfall and would request 22 million more doses. Mexico ordered an additional 10 million doses of Sinovac, in addition to the previously ordered 10 million doses, which are due to arrive between March and May. The new order will get to Mexico between May and July, Ebrard said.

  • Justice League was a superpowered disaster – can a $70m makeover fix it?

    When it comes to the new version of Justice League, let’s look on the bright side: even if it only turns out to be a two-star film, it’ll still be twice as good as the old one. With just seven days to go until the release of Zack Snyder’s exhaustive rebuild of his ill-starred 2017 superhero hootenanny, it’s worth reminding ourselves just what a bizarre cultural object we’re about to be confronted with, however well it turns out. It’s very rare – though not entirely unheard of – for a single, turbulent production to give rise to two conflicting takes on the same film. Paul Schrader’s sombre Exorcist prequel, Dominion, was rewritten and reshot at great expense after its production company suspected they had a turkey on their hands. The far more commercially-minded result – Exorcist: The Beginning, directed by Renny Harlin – was released in 2004, and bombed. Then in an attempt to claw back the $80 million outlay, Schrader’s original was released the following year, and somehow did even worse. Then there was Superman II, the first version of which was controversially abandoned in 1978 after a public spat between its producers and director Richard Donner. The reins were passed to Richard Lester, who reshot around three quarters of the film, and his lighter, wackier treatment was warmly received when it opened in cinemas in 1980. But when Donner’s original camera negative surfaced in a warehouse in 2001, the prospect of his original vision being realised became more than a daydream. In those pre-hashtag days, fans bombarded Warner Bros by post and e-mail, demanding the release of the Donner Cut. Lo, by Christmas 2006, it had come to pass. As with the projects above, it’s only possible for two drastically different versions of Justice League to exist because its makers changed their minds mid-shoot about what film they were making in the first place. In 2016, Disney’s interconnected Marvel franchise was the envy of Hollywood, and Warner Bros was one of many studios racing to catch up.

  • Sri Lanka to ban burqas, close over 1,000 Islamic schools

    Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security. Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara said he signed a paper on Friday seeking the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers to ban burqas — outer garments that cover the body and face worn by some Muslim women. “The burqa has a direct impact on national security,” Weerasekara told a ceremony at a Buddhist temple on Saturday, without elaborating.

  • Blake Lively Jokes Ryan Reynolds ‘Didn’t Invite Me to Set’ When Brad Pitt Filmed Deadpool 2 Cameo

    Brad Pitt appeared in a tiny, blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in Deadpool 2