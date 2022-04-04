Families of Beirut port blast victims mark 20 months

·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Carrying portraits of their loved ones, relatives of victims of the August 2020 explosion at the Port of Beirut marched in the Lebanese capital Monday. They marked 20 months since the devastating blast killed more than 200 people and injured thousands.

“We will not forget,” read placards held by some of the relatives. They expressed frustration at the judicial investigation that has been suspended for three months amid a deluge of legal challenges by politicians seeking to block the probe.

The blast was caused by the detonation of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a port warehouse for years, apparently with the knowledge of senior politicians and security officials who did nothing about it. The explosion killed at least 216 people, injured more than 6,500 others and destroyed parts of the city.

Twenty months later, nearly everything remains unknown — from who ordered the shipment to why officials ignored repeated warnings of the danger. Families of the victims have been pressing for answers, accusing political parties of obstructing the local investigation.

“It is not new because we know that the government is complicit in the crime so it is trying its best to stop (investigating) the crime,” said Paul Naggar, the father of the youngest victim of the blast, 3-year-old Alexandra Naggar.

But he hopes that parliamentary elections in May will make a difference.

“It is the only solution to remove this regime and to bring justice for my daughters and others,” Naggar said.

The bereaved men and women marched toward the port holding portraits of their lost ones. There, a group of women dressed in black sat at the foot of a statue of a Lebanese émigré crying in silence.

The families lit candles at 6:07 p.m., the exact time of the blast.

Zeina Noun, 53, lost her son to the blast. She said the families will continue to fight.

“We will not stop until those who are responsible are held accountable," she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Hungary's Orban expects "great victory" in election

    STORY: "I have been working for a lot and lot of months for victory, so what I expect is a great victory," Orban told reporters after voting in Budapest. "That's what the country needs."Opinion polls give Orban's nationalist Fidesz party a narrow lead in the election, but with about one-fifth of Hungary's eight million voters still declaring to be undecided, the country's popular vote could still go either way.Orban is being put to a stern test in the election where polls suggest the six opposition parties united against him are within a striking distance from unseating his nationalist Fidesz party.Orban has been in office since 2010. His path to re-election has been complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine ordered by President Vladimir Putin, with whom he had cultivated friendly ties, something Orban wouldn't respond to on Sunday."I am standing on the basis of Hungarian national interests, so I am pro-Hungary," he said.

  • Channel 4 to be privatised, Government to announce

    Channel 4 is to be sold by the Government after ministers decided that privatisation was the best way to secure its long-term future.

  • Gold futures end higher to recoup a portion of recent losses

    Gold futures ended higher on Monday to recoup a portion of the 1.6% loss they suffered last week. Prices for the precious metal got a boost from the "ongoing worries about problematic price inflation that will likely get worse before it gets better," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco.com. June gold rose $10.30, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,934 an ounce.

  • Africa looks to renewables to curb warming, boost economies

    From wind farms across the African coastline to geothermal projects in the east African rift valley, a new United Nations climate report on Monday brought the continent’s vast clean energy potential into the spotlight. If realized, these renewable energy projects could blunt the harshest global warming effects, power the continent’s projected economic development and lift millions out of poverty, the report said. The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change report comes at a time when Africa’s renewable energy business is already booming.

  • US to seek Russia's suspension from Human Rights Council

    The United States plans to seek a suspension of Russia from its seat on the U.N.’s top human rights body amid increasing signs that Russian forces may have committed war crimes in Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Monday. Thomas-Greenfield made the call for Russia to be stripped of its seat in the Human Rights Council in the wake of reports over the weekend about violence against civilians in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, after Russian forces pulled out.

  • A Georgia Restaurant Has a Racist History. What Should Become of It?

    SMYRNA, Ga. — For half a century, celebrities, tourists and local residents flocked to Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, a restaurant known as much for its Southern menu as for its depiction of plantation life and racist imagery, where white patrons were served by young Black waiters with yoke-like wooden menu boards hung around their necks. Aunt Fanny herself — Fanny Williams, a Black cook who worked for the white family who owned the business — was once described in a newspaper article as “a famous colored

  • AP PHOTOS: Northeast India holds female bodybuilders contest

    India’s northeastern Assam state has organized its first top contest of female bodybuilders. Bhaba Goswami, one of the organizers, said they have been holding men’s version of the event for over three decades and called the female contest a major breakthrough in the state’s sports history. One of India’s top female bodybuilders, 26-year-old Sanjana, won the competition, which was organized by the Assam unit of the Indian Body Builders Federation.

  • Mass casualty incident declared in Isla Vista over Deltopia partying

    One woman fell from a roof, someone else fell from a window and firefighters received multiple calls about possible overdoses of drugs or alcohol.

  • Deaths of Arizona Sisters Spark War Over Assisted Suicide

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookWhen the friends and family of Lila Ammouri, 54, and Susan Frazier, 49, found out that the Arizona sisters had died by high-priced assisted suicide in Switzerland in early February, emotions ranged from rage to dismay. How could it be that two healthy, affluent health-care professionals—Ammouri a doctor, Frazier a registered nurse—could go to such extremes? Many wondered if they had secret illnesses, or had been tricked, or even lured

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, April 4, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Two men shot allegedly by owner of car they were burglarizing in NW Harris Co., Sheriff says

    Deputies say the car owner saw the two men at his car as he was leaving the store and saw what looked like them stealing his catalytic converter. That’s when he pulled out his gun and shot at the two.

  • ‘We’re Caught In-Between Our Values And Beliefs, Addiction, And Poverty,’ Says Man Who Camps In The Desert

    Mark and Autumn say they began camping in the Arizona desert after losing their jobs in 2020. The couple says they like having an “independent” lifestyle in spite of living around dangerous wildlife and without modern conveniences like a bathroom or running water. “We’re caught in-between our values and beliefs, addiction, and poverty,” says Mark. Both he and Autumn claim they don’t trust the government and admit they’ve been dependent on heroin in the past. The couple says they receive methadone treatment at a clinic every day. When Dr. Phil asks, “Do you have any kind of plan to transition from where you are now – which is just basically homeless – to being self-sufficient?” how do Mark and Autumn respond? This episode of Dr. Phil, “‘Is Our Homeless Daughter Brainwashed, Lazy or Just Entitled?’,” airs Monday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: Woman Camping In Arizona Desert Claims She’s Happier ‘Living Off The Grid’ Than She Would Be In An Apartment TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • Hiker Missing For 2 Weeks Found Dead With Dog Still Waiting By His Side

    Oscar Alejandro Hernandez was found dead in a Los Angeles park next to his devoted dog, King, who was alive but tired and hungry.

  • How the mass shooting in Sacramento went down: What we know now

    How the mass shooting in Sacramento went down: What we know now

  • ‘Your Stomach Just Turns’: Surveillance Footage Leads Cops To Killer Of Virginia High Schooler

    Alexis Murphy was excitedly preparing for her senior year at Nelson County High School in the rural enclave of Shipman, Virginia in the summer of 2013. At 17, she was outgoing, loved dancing and volleyball and, like many girls her age, was attached to her cell phone. She even had 12,000 Twitter followers, according to investigative reporter Katie Love. “She was this social media star,” Love told “Final Moments,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen. Then, suddenly, on August 3, Alexis vanished. Red

  • California spring break bash chaos: Authorities make multiple arrests, declare 'multi casualty incident'

    The fire department in Santa Barbara, California is responding to an out of control spring break gathering and says “multiple medical emergencies” have been reported.

  • Mother killed by husband while at a Miami-Dade JCC for her daughter’s swim lesson, cops say

    MONDAY UPDATE: Miami-Dade police officially identified the woman as Shandell Harris, 30, and the gunman as Carl Watts, Jr., 45.

  • Ex-state official who faked 2 pregnancies pleads guilty to fraud charges

    A friend said that in the same time period, she faked planning two weddings, even coming up with a fake groom.

  • Elon Musk Makes A Big And Spectacular Promise

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is accustomed to making promises in spectacular announcements but does not keep them all.

  • Roger Marshall says Ketanji Brown Jackson would hurt ‘Kansas values.’ What are those?

    What, exactly, is Kansas’ junior senator talking about with the Supreme Court nominee? | Opinion