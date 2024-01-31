Families on benefits can be better off than those earning £70k

A family living on benefits in London can be financially better off than a household earning £70,000 a year, analysis suggests.

Increasingly generous welfare payments mean non-working families are able to claim tens of thousands of pounds of Universal Credit, Council Tax Support and Child Benefit, and benefit from discounted social housing, while many working families must pay full-rate rent and income tax.

Analysis by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and The Telegraph shows that the combined value of these benefits and discounted rent in some locations can add up to more than £50,000 – more than a sole earner on £70,000 would get after income tax and National Insurance.

While this will apply in only a few places, it illustrates the size of the benefits packet on offer.

When student loan repayments are factored in, the gap is even greater, the analysis found. It comes as ministers are expected to surpass their £137.4bn welfare spending target by £8.6bn in 2024-25, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the architect of Universal Credit, said the Government needed to ensure it was not disincentivising work. He said: “In terms of where the tapers are and where the work allowances are, these are things that the Government chooses.

“The Government needs to renew these to make sure that the balance is reset after Covid, and getting people back into work is a critical component of cutting the welfare bill.”

Greg Smith MP added: “This data will concern many. Clearly further work needs to be done to ensure that we’re sticking to commitments made at the dawn of Universal Credit – that it must never pay more to be on benefits than pay on work at an average wage. This data drives a cart and horses through that.”

Official forecasts have revealed that two million more people are set to start claiming disability benefits by the end of the decade.

The increase, driven by the rise of mental health problems, will push up the welfare bill for the long-term sick by £17bn to £48bn by 2030. Ministers have vowed to crack down on Britain’s bloated benefits bill.

Under new proposals, those who refuse to look for a job will lose access to free prescriptions and discounted bus travel after six months. If they still fail to seek out employment, they will have their benefits cut off after 18 months.

However, the Government is set to increase housing support for the poorest families by £800 a year to help them cope with the cost of living crisis.

Around 1.6 million private renters who are in receipt of benefits will see their payments boosted. The bumper increase will be the first time the level of housing allowance has risen since 2020.

Ministers hope that boosting the payments will help encourage more claimants into work. Campaigners have said that being insecure about housing can cause anxiety and is a key factor that holds people back from applying for jobs.

The Government also plans to spend a total of £3.2bn across five welfare measures designed to get economically inactive people back into the workforce.

The CSJ analysis assumed two parents aged 30, both unemployed for at least two years and with three children under 16, renting a two-bed council property on the World’s End Estate, an SW10 postcode.

Based on their estimated eligible rent, the calculations show the family would be eligible for £2,191 each month in Universal Credit, Council Tax Support and Child Benefit. If they were paying £898 a month in social housing rent, rather than up to £3,000 if they were renting on the open market, the combined value of the discounted rent and cash benefits would be worth around £51,500 a year.

If the sole earner has student loans to pay, they would need to earn roughly £81,000 before their earnings matched the combined benefits and subsidies of the non-working household.

A government spokesman said the analysis used an “extreme example” and was “not nationally representative”.

Analysts also highlighted that families claiming disability benefits were more likely to be eligible for council housing and higher benefit payments. Official figures show one in nine children now have a disability amid a surge in post-pandemic mental health problems. The calculations also assume that the person earning £70,000 is not eligible for local housing allowance.

The government spokesman added: “Our next generation of welfare reforms will help over a million more people into work while we cut taxes and bring down inflation.

“Social rent provides homes for people whose needs are not met by the housing market, while the welfare system is a safety net for those who need it – ensuring vulnerable people are supported.”

