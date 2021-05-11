Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

Josh Marcus
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;A monument to Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman killed by Louisville Police in Jefferson Square Park on 2 October, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.&lt;/p&gt; (Jon Cherry / Getty Images)

A monument to Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman killed by Louisville Police in Jefferson Square Park on 2 October, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.

(Jon Cherry / Getty Images)

The families of more than 140 Black people killed by US police—including relatives of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Daunte Wright, and Michael Brown—urged the United Nations in a letter on Monday to push forward with its plans to investigate systemic racism and policing in the US and beyond.

"The epidemic of police violence has been directly and disproportionately targeted at people of color,” the letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet reads, which was also signed by numerous civil rights and activist groups. “Indigenous People and people of African descent experience the highest rates of fatal police shootings, followed by Latinx people. ”

“We believe that a robust international accountability mechanism would further support and complement, not undermine, efforts to dismantle systemic racism in the United States, especially in the context of police violence against people of African descent,” the letter continues.

Last summer, many of these families pushed the UN to investigate the US specifically for the huge amounts of police violence it directs towards people of colour. In response, the international body announced a resolution urging the “promotion and protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Africans and of people of African descent against excessive use of force and other human rights violations by law enforcement officers,” as well as an investigation into systemic racism against Africans and their descendants around the world.

Monday’s letter says this decision was a “watered-down resolution due to enormous diplomatic pressure from the United States,” but nonetheless thanked the body for being “the world’s collective human rights conscience.”

The new letter also urged the UN Human Rights Council to make specific recommendations to relevant countries after its investigation, including those that take into account reparations for slavery and colonialism, which the letter described as “grave violations of international law.”

Last year, the families also called on the UN to conduct public hearings and community outreach, as well as examine the history of “racist policing” in the US and the “entrenched impunity” that allows police to kill Black people without facing any consequences.

In 2019, Black and indigenous people were three times more likely than white people to be shot by police, and officers were one of the leading causes of death for young men of colour.

Between 2013 and 2020, according to Monday’s letter, more than 98 per cent of the time, police who killed people faced no charges.

“Police violence is not a uniquely American problem, but the impunity and disproportionate killing of Black, Brown and Indigenous people at the hands of law enforcement are,” Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU’s human rights programme, told The Guardian. “It requires the entire international community to act.”

The renewed calls for UN accountability are part of a growing international movement to hold the US, which often criticizes other countries for human rights violations, responsible for its own abuses at home.

Last month, a group of top human rights lawyers in 11 countries accused the US policing system of committing crimes against humanity against Black people, including “severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, persecution and other inhuman acts,” which could merit investigation and eventual prosecution before the International Criminal Court.

The Trump administration withdrew the US from the UN Human Rights Council in 2018, citing a perceived anti-Israel bias, and the Biden administration rejoined the body.

Read More

United Nations experts condemn ‘shocking’ race report and call for Commission to be scrapped

George Floyd: Derek Chauvin and three ex-officers indicted on federal civil rights charges

DOJ launch civil investigation into Louisville Police after Breonna Taylor killing

Recommended Stories

  • Parents of son sentenced to life in prison for killing an Italian police officer speak out

    Ethan and Leah Elder, the parents of Finnegan Elder, describe their son’s mental state as ‘perilous’

  • Prosecutors Will Seek Death Penalty, Hate Crime Charges for Atlanta Spa Shooter

    The man accused of killing eight people—including six Asian women—in a shooting spree at three Atlanta-area spas has been indicted by a grand jury on murder charges, and the prosecutor has indicated that she will also seek hate crime charges as well as the death penalty.

  • Concerned drivers spot Tesla driving itself in California with smiling man in backseat

    Drivers thought the only person in the car was in the backseat, and he was smiling from ear to ear.

  • Netanyahu says Israel stepping up Gaza strikes

    In a video statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said, "At the conclusion of a situational assessment, it was decided that both the might of the attacks and the frequency of the attacks will be increased." Militants in Gaza launched rocket barrages into Israel for a second day on Tuesday and Israeli planes fired missiles in the Palestinian territory, where the health ministry said the death toll rose to at least 26, including nine children.A head of the Magen David Ambulance service said rockets fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip killed two women in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, the first fatalities in Israel in cross-border hostilities.

  • How an L.A. animator launched a graphic novel about anti-Asian hate

    Aminder Dhaliwal's second book, 'Cyclopedia Exotica,' which began on Instagram, depicts one-eyed people who are fetishized, harassed and undervalued.

  • Missing 71-year-old hiker’s text to wife sparks rescue in Oregon wilderness, cops say

    The hiker was found after spending two days in the wilderness, officials said.

  • Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to lead influential national Black mayors group

    The mayor of the city where George Floyd was raised is taking over a group that represents 500 Black mayors in the U.S. amid national pressure to revamp police departments. Why it matters: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will become the new president of the African American Mayors Association as municipalities across the country examine police reforms and deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The African American Mayors Association will announce Tuesday that Turner will succeed Newport News, Va,. Mayor McKinley Price to lead the only organization exclusively representing Black mayors in the United States.The group's recently adopted "PEACE Pact for Community-Centered Policing" calls for reexamining police collective bargaining agreements and banning chokehold and no-knock warrants.Around 25% or more of the group's mayors represent cities over 100,000 that are concentrated in the South East.The intrigue: Turner said earlier this year that work is underway to restructure his city's civilian police misconduct review board, which was under scrutiny for not holding officers accountable for excessive force.He had been a visible figure as the city gathered for memorial events following the death of Floyd, a Houston native.Turner is expected to guide the organization as cities seek to get their portions of any infrastructure bill from Congress. Don't forget: Turner is only Houston's second elected Black mayor where 60% of residents are Hispanic, Black, or Asian American.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Pipeline shutdown could bring price spikes, shortages — and issues for East Coast airports

    The biggest threat to gasoline supplies is hoarders, analysts say.

  • Matt Hancock admits only 6 voter fraud cases at last election, as protests grow over ‘photo ID’ crackdown

    Queen’s Speech will include Bill requiring ID at polling stations – despite warnings that poorer and ethnic minority voters will be turned away

  • Japan's Nissan sees smaller loss, promises sales recovery

    Nissan reduced its losses in the January-March quarter as restructuring efforts kicked in, despite damage to sales from the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday. Nissan Motor Co.’s quarterly losses totaled 81 billion yen ($743 million), a fraction of the 710 billion yen in red ink it racked up last year. Quarterly sales rose to 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion) from 2.3 trillion yen.

  • Biden urges employers to do more to get Americans back to work

    President Joe Biden reassured Americans that the economy is working. He argued that the federal unemployment benefits are not keeping people from going back to work. The president also told employers they need to do more to get Americans back to work.

  • Rep. Dingell: People “are desperate to get back to work”

    With just 266,000 jobs added last month, April’s jobs report wasn’t as strong as experts and analysts were expecting. Republicans say that the enhanced unemployment benefits from President Biden’s Covid relief bill are disincentivizing people from returning to the workforce. But Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) tells NBC’s Joshua Johnson that “there isn’t one problem” preventing people from going back to work.

  • Court rules woman must choose between her biracial child or her Confederate flag symbol

    Judge says ‘presence of the flag is not in the child’s best interests’

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • Businessman shoots and kills dog for stealing his ball on golf course

    Salil Zaveri claims he shot dog in self defence

  • Don Jr’s ex-wife dated Secret Service agent the president assigned to them, book claims

    Secret Service agents are prohibited from dating the people they are protecting

  • Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey Was Stabbed to Death by Teenage Boy, Cops Say

    GoFundMe / St. John’s County SheriffAfter a daylong search, a 13-year-old cheerleader was found murdered in Florida—and police have arrested a 14-year-old boy who attended the same school and was caught on video with the victim before she was killed.Tristyn Bailey’s family reported her missing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and residents of St. Johns County came out in droves to look for her. The hunt ended tragically that evening when her body was spotted in a wooded area.The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office revealed Tuesday that she was stabbed to death; they said the seventh grader was clothed but did not confirm reports that she had on her cheerleading uniform.Sheriff Rob Hardwick said the teen arrested and charged with second-degree murder is the only suspect connected to Tristyn’s death. The Daily Beast is not naming him because he is a juvenile and authorities have not decided whether to charge him as an adult.“Our investigative team is out there interviewing all kinds of witnesses, whether directly or indirectly involved in this case,” Hardwick said at a press conference.“We have a suspect in custody. That is the only suspect that has to do with the death of Tristyn.”Hardwick said investigators are looking through a trove of social media posts that could be helpful to the case, but he did not comment on reports that a Snapchat under the boy’s name posted a photo of him in a patrol car with the caption: “Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?”An arrest report says that video from a recreation area showed Bailey and the suspect together at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, and about 30 minutes later, only he was seen leaving the area.Police found clothing in the boy’s bedroom that tested positive for blood, the arrest report said. Under questioning, it said, he changed his story several times but made several admissions that led cops to charge him.Both Tristyn and the suspect attended Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns, though police said it was unclear how they knew each other or if they were in the same class.The sheriff acknowledged that news of Tristyn’s death had sparked an outpouring of emotion in the tight-knit county.“We know the community is angry,” Hardwick said.“We have a person charged with a serious crime, and we have a family that’s grieving the loss of a loved one. A child—a 13-year-old child.”Locals came out Monday night for a series of vigils—at the community center where she was last seen alive and at Infinity Allstars, the gym where she was a competitive cheer athlete. Ribbons in aqua, her favorite color, festooned mailboxes across the area in her memory.“It’s just heartbreaking for her family who can never see her again, be able to talk to her and say loving words to her,” Reagan Anderson, a friend of Tristyn, told Jax4News.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Taiwan denounces China's 'shameless lies' about WHO access

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister criticised what he called China's "shameless lies" on Tuesday in an escalating dispute about Beijing blocking the island from the World Health Organization (WHO), saying China clearly did not care about Taiwan's people. The United States and the rich-nation Group of Seven (G7) have called for Chinese-claimed but democratically ruled Taiwan to attend the WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, which meets from May 24. Taiwan is excluded from most global organisations such as the WHO because of the objections of China, which considers the island one of its provinces not a country.

  • Owner of tiger on the loose in Houston is accused of murder

    Police still looking for big cat spotted in videos after owner was arrested

  • Republicans block proposal to let voters standing in line receive water at the polls

    Republicans in the Senate Rules Committee rejected an amendment to the For The People Act that would ban states from restricting volunteers from handing out food or water to people standing in line to vote. The amendment was proposed by Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia – where Republicans have recently passed a law that criminalises giving out food and water to voters at the polls – as part of his Voter Access to Water Act. Republicans have claimed that allowing people to hand out food and water would encourage electioneering at the polls, which is already illegal.