Families can't afford child care - so why won't employers provide it?

Employers should provide child care on-site

Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Heather Kasten, in her Dec. 18 guest column, states that child care today costs about $16,000 a year in after-tax dollars, making it unaffordable for workers at lower income levels.

But the various ways Kasten cites that the chamber is committed to making employment outside the home workable for families don’t include the obvious best one: employers providing child care at the work site.

This solution would be a natural for larger companies, institutions and agencies with 50 or more employees, or with 20 or more workers with preschool-age children. Workers would not need to drop off and pick up their children and parents could spend meal breaks with their kids.

Costs could ideally be on a sliding scale based on the employees’ wages. Such care would essentially be operated at cost to the organization.

Ideally, state and federal governments would offer tax incentives for employers to do this. It would take some lobbying by the local and national chambers, of course, but they know how to do this.

What a win-win-win opportunity it would be − for employees, employers and the economy as a whole.

Jean Etsinger, Sarasota

We paid $200 to play golf at Bobby Jones

I agree 100% that the cost to golf at the new Bobby Jones course is way too expensive for what you get. (“New Bobby Jones course for rich folk,” Dec. 19)

My husband, son and I played Dec. 18, in the afternoon, and it cost more than $200. It was nice but very overpriced. We didn’t even get to play all 18 holes because the sun went down.

And while I live in Sarasota County, the 40% discount is for Sarasota city residents only.

It will be a shame to have a public golf course that the residents cannot afford to play. Do better. Be better.

Barb Kaiser, Sarasota County

Immigrants deserve a shot at American dream

I am a proud first-generation American.

In 1923, my grandparents and my then-11-year-old father left Odessa in the USSR for America. None of them spoke a word of English.

My father was thrown into a fourth-grade class to learn the new language with no assistance. Exactly 11 years later, he graduated from college with a degree in chemistry with honors.

Immigrants wait in line outside the Roosevelt Hotel, in New York City, in July 2023. The Texas governor has bused thousands of people to NYC after they crossed the Mexican border.

My parents stressed to us the importance of the United States as a land of opportunity, and it truly has been. If my parents were still alive, they could look at their children and grandchildren, all college graduates, as evidence of the American dream.

It’s a difficult path that I feel should be open to many.

Granted the current immigration system is broken and needs to be fixed but we should welcome many who will enrich our country in many ways.

This time of year, we need to reflect with kindness on who we are as a country and who we want to be going forward.

Wendy Wicks, Sarasota

