Families caught in £650m inheritance tax trap

Families have lost almost £650m to inheritance taxes over the past three years, after falling foul of complex gifting rules.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by the Telegraph has revealed that in 2019-20, the latest year for which data is available, families forked out £244m in IHT on gifts made during their lifetime.

Gifts that sit outside allowances such as the £3,000 annual exemption are called “potentially exempt transfers” (PETs) and will only become exempt from the divisive 40pc death duty after seven years. If the gifter dies within those seven years, then tax may be due on a sliding scale. The charge is 40pc in the first three years and then drops to 8pc for gifts made six to seven years before the death.

The tax charged on such gifts has been growing year-on-year as tax receipts balloon. Families lost £197m in 2017-18, rising to £201m in 2018-19 and then to £244m in 2019-20.

Andy Butcher of the private bank Raymond James said the current seven-year period was "too long", resulting in more being caught.

"The rules are easily misunderstood. I find often clients are reluctant to give money that exceeds their £3,000 annual exemption because they’re worried about making gifts that could have an IHT liability. People could be giving away far more. The data shows the importance of giving away money earlier in life," he added.

Annual inheritance tax receipts are expected to hit a record £7bn this year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, the official forecaster.

It comes after this newspaper reported last week on Labour party plans to increase the death tax burden, as it develops policies for the next general election.

The Office of Tax Simplification, now disbanded, called for a reform to gifting rules in its 2019 report on simplifying IHT.

The government office wrote that the seven-year-rule was "widely misunderstood" by families.

It urged the government to abolish a complex tax break known as "taper relief" and reduce the seven-year-period to five years because many families struggled to find records that went back that far.