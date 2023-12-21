How some families celebrate Christmas in Mexico

From Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, Las Posadas finds families carrying candles as they walk around to houses, singing and asking for shelter. The tradition represents Mary and Joseph searching for shelter.

In Mexico, people celebrate Christmas from Dec. 12 (The Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe) to Jan. 6 (The Three Kings Day, Epiphany) with an extra holiday on Feb. 2 (Dia de la Calendaria, or the candles).

From Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, Las Posadas in Mexico finds families carrying candles as they walk around to houses, singing and asking for shelter. Posada means inn or lodging, so this tradition represents Mary and Joseph searching for shelter. On each night of the Posadas, a different family holds a party, where there is traditional food, drinks, music, piñatas and fireworks. All the neighbors used to participate.

For us, Christmas Eve is our main event. It marks the end of the Posadas, which conclude with the main Christmas dinner, in my house at midnight. Many families attend midnight mass, called misa de Gallo (mass of the rooster). My family went to mass at 10 p.m. On Christmas day, people continue feasting, but they’re often too tired to do much else!

One of the things I remember the most is the Nativity scenes, or Nacimiento, which are one of the most popular Christmas decorations in Mexico. In my house, on Christmas Eve, we would place baby Jesus in his pesebre (manger) and we would sing traditional songs to lull Jesus to sleep.

My brothers and I will wait anxiously for the first hours on Dec. 25 to open our presents from Santa. Many of my friends were not as lucky as us because they will only get presents from the Three Wise Men on Jan. 6. In my family, we will receive presents on both days.

Patty DeMoraes Huffine

Patty DeMoraes Huffine lives in Oklahoma City with her family.

