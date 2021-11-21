Families say criminal history and previous police encounters don't justify lethal force

In some cases, the evidence reviewed when law enforcement officers kill civilians in Iowa includes the criminal history of those who were killed.

Drew Edwards, Shane Jensen, MarQuis Jones, Bobby Mitchell and Autumn Steele all had previous encounters with officers in their areas. Their families have filed civil lawsuits claiming wrongful death in those cases, each acknowledging that their loved ones were imperfect and even deserving of some punishment, but arguing that their criminal histories were no justification for the use of lethal force.

Edwards was known by Maquoketa police and the Jackson County Sheriff's office to use drugs and resist arrest, his sister Tricia Steines acknowledged. He also was alleged to have destroyed a relative's property, which is what prompted his encounter with law enforcement on the day of his death.

"With the people who have previous run-ins with the law, people automatically put them in a category where they’re troublemakers. If you don’t break the law, this wouldn’t happen to you," Steines said. "So when these things happen with the police, automatically it’s their fault because of what happened in the past. That's not true."

Jensen, in addition to traffic violations and doing controlled buys as an informant for the Humboldt County Sheriff's office, had gotten into a confrontation with someone shortly before his death and had made suicidal threats frequently in the past. On more than one of those occasions, he was armed while in the presence of police.

"He was far from perfect," said Krystal Wagner, Jensen's mother. "But nothing he did that day or prior to that warranted his death."

Jones previously had pleaded or been found guilty of several felonies, including conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree burglary. He had three warrants for his arrest at the time he was killed.

"He had flaws," said Altovese Williams, Jones' mother. "We all have flaws. We have all made mistakes, but ... I’d rather see him in prison than six feet under."

Mitchell had previously been found guilty of theft and burglary and was wanted on warrants for felony drug charges in Indiana when he was pulled over for the last time.

"No one’s saying that Bobby was in the right," said Mitchell's mother, Patty Thorington. "He wasn’t. He deserved to go to jail."

Steele had been violating a no-contact order when she was shot, and the family dog the officer had meant to shoot was put on trial after being accused of being vicious.

Gina Colbert, Steele's mother, argues that the lethal force used by police denied her daughter the right to due process for ongoing legal matters.

