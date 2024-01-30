Families demand cladding investigation after fleeing from Wembley flats fire

Families have demanded an investigation after fire tore through their north London block of flats.

Firefighters were still dampening down the block in Elm Road, Wembley, on Tuesday morning, 16 hours after it was first evacuated.

A cordon was still in place around the building and surrounding roads as investigators prepared to trawl through the charred structure to find out the cause of the blaze.

Brent North MP Barry Gardiner claimed the block’s managers were “repeatedly warned” about safety risks and had known about “unsafe cladding” for more than three years. But had failed to get it replaced.

Residents reported seeing a boiler ablaze on the balcony on the third floor after hearing a “boom”.

Amare Gealam, 28, said: “It was very frightening. There were police and firefighters knocking on the doors. The fire started small then went up quick. I don’t know whether that’s because of the cladding but you couldn’t help thinking of Grenfell.”

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze (John Dunne/Evening Standard)

Nuuro Adan, 52, who was evacuated with her children, told the Standard: “We were very frightened. We would like answers. We don’t know how badly damaged our flat is but what has happened is shocking. We don’t even know when we can go back.”

Local MP Mr Gardiner met with Octavia Housing, who manage the block, in November and questioned them about cladding that had failed fire safety tests had not yet been removed.

He said he was told during the meeting that the company did not have a "solid plan in place" to start the fire remediation work and could not say when cladding removal would start.

“Our worst fears have happened," Mr Gardiner said.

"The nightmare that residents have been living with has become a reality.

"Octavia Housing were repeatedly warned this could happen. Yet they sat on their hands and did nothing.

"This will be traumatic for all the residents who live in Elm Road.

“Six years on from Grenfell – three years on from being advised the cladding was unsafe – Octavia has done nothing to remove the cladding or even make any attempt to advise residents trapped in their small flats when the work would commence or who would pay for it.

“Octavia responded to me in December and said they were 'unable to share any information on the fire safety reports on the advice of their solicitors'."

Residents of Petworth Court and an adjoining block were evacuated following the blaze and those in neighbouring blocks were evacuated as a precaution.

There were no reports of injuries.

Mar, a mother of one who lives on the fourth floor, said residents wanted to see "a full investigation".

"The cladding on this building was down to be replaced two years ago but nothing has been done," she said.

"It’s scary and devastating to think that we still have cladding that everyone knew could be dangerous.

"This could have been another Grenfell, we are very angry and want a full investigation and answers. They had put in some fire measures inside the building to make it safer but what’s the point if the cladding is still in place?”.

Mitesh, 54, who lives on the first floor and returned to the scene clutching a suitcase following an overnight stay in a hotel, said: “I heard a boom from a boiler then the fire spread really fast. It was horrific. There are children and disabled people in the block. It reminded me of Grenfell. I do not want to go back to my flat now, I’m scared.”

A spokesman for Octavia Housing said staff had been on site and were working with Brent Council’s Emergency Response team to support residents.

He added: "The safety of residents is paramount and the needs of those with vulnerabilities have been prioritised.

"Our emergency planning procedures were activated. We ensured all evacuated residents were supported with access to welfare facilities. Overnight hotel accommodation was found, where required, for residents who were unable to return home and they continue to be supported.

"The London Fire Brigade is on site this morning and we are awaiting an update from them. The fire brigade have yet to determine the extent of the damage and cause of the fire.

Petworth Court has a Fire Risk Assessment which has been shared with the London Fire Brigade, who we have been working with since last August to manage the building.

"The building has some external cladding in its construction, and we are working with the developer and our insurer to get this removed. There is a plan in place to address this which includes on-going negotiations with the developer and our insurer as part of an arbitration process."