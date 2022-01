Axios

Millions of families will not receive the monthly child tax credit payments this weekend for the first time in six months as the program expired at the end of last year. Why it matters: More than 35 million families have received the payments, according to the IRS. The payments were part of the American Rescue Plan passed in 2021 and were seen as one of the largest anti-poverty measures in modern history.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden's social sp