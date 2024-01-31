Families fear closure of carers support charity

Stephen and Rachel O'Donnell said they were "proud" of their daughter Niamh

A family that relies on a charity for support says people will "suffer" and be "stuck" when it closes at the end of March.

West Norfolk Carers said it would shut after three decades due to a lack of funding, with the loss of nine jobs.

The O'Donnells from Dersingham, near King's Lynn, have used its services for more than seven years.

Steve O'Donnell said without the charity young people will not "know who to go to outside of school".

The charity has been operating for 31 years, but lost its funding from Norfolk County Council.

It has about 4,000 people, including 300 children on its books.

'Reassuring'

Rachel O'Donnell has cerebral palsy and Mr O'Donnell has mobility issues.

They rely on their 14-yar-old daughter Niamh to help with cooking, shopping and other day-to-day tasks.

Niamh, who also volunteers for the charity, said West Norfolk Carers' support had meant "you know you are not alone".

"You can see other people who are in the same boat as you; it's reassuring to know there are people there to support you and help you," she said.

"There's always someone to speak to and without that I know a lot of people will suffer."

She said that face-to-face sessions help as not everyone likes to message or call Childline for help.

Mr O'Donnell said: "I've seen the difference it has made to them [young carers]; it has given them some more self-confidence.

"That child can feel that they are supported. Without that, they're going to be stuck they're not going to know who to go to out outside of school."

The chief executive of the charity, Jane Evans, is due to meet the chief executive of Voluntary Norfolk to see what help can be offered.

"We will leave a hole in the infrastructure of support," she has said.

