Families frustrated with repeat river flooding after Nicole
Flooding repairs from Hurricane Ian are on hold as the St. Johns River returns to major flood stage in Central Florida following Nicole.
If a Canadian pension fund investing in a crypto firm that’s gone bankrupt sounds familiar, that’s because it happened with Celsius Network.
You may be surprised to learn that starting in our mid-30s, we spend more time alone than we do with friends, family or co-workers. In our 70s, the probability of losing our partner jumps, and after that our alone time—and loneliness—soars. By age 80, seniors can expect to spend more than eight hours a day alone—far more than with a partner, children, other family members and friends combined.
CNN's Chris Wallace, meanwhile, chides winning-obsessed party, saying it only now has the courage to finally break with "loser" Trump.
In 1991, a pair of climbers encountered a human body sticking out of the ice high in the Italian alps. Though its skin was preserved—complete with tattoos—the body turned out to be 5,300-year-old remains, mummified by the frigid, dry conditions in which the man died. Now known as Ötzi, the famously well-preserved mummy has given researchers a remarkable look into the life of a Stone Age person.
Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. “This soil used to be as hard as a brick,” said 37-year-old Ramesh. Like Ramesh thousands of other farmers in Anantapur, a district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, have taken to what's known as regenerative agricultural practices.
Some temperatures will reach 40 degrees below zero in certain parts of the US. Here’s the prediction for Mississippi and Georgia.
A young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp — including jumping out a third-story window — before being rescued by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man, prosecutors in Seattle said. Winston Burt, 30, who uses the street name “Dice Capone,” was arrested shortly afterward as he was leaving a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked, authorities said. The 20-year-old woman who escaped had been taken from California to Seattle to perform sex acts for money, prosecutors said in charging documents in King County Superior Court.
Andrew Morton, the preeminent royal biographer, reveals lesser known facts about the late Queen Elizabeth in his new book "Queen Elizabeth: Her Life."
Drew Pyne could see Braden Lenzy had beaten his man, and although his pass was a bit underthrown, that only gave the Notre Dame receiver a chance to make one of the season's most spectacular touchdown catches. Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms in a sensational display, securing one of four touchdown passes by Pyne before halftime in No. 20 Notre Dame's 35-32 win over Navy on Saturday. Pyne also ran for a touchdown in the first half, and Notre Dame needed all of those TDs to hold off the Midshipmen, who came storming back while shutting out the Irish in the second half.
Laura Stieghorst, who graduated from the University of Miami in December, used the money to found a carbon capture research startup called Básico.
The Duke of York could still make a comeback after his accuser backed down on a sexual abuse claim, his friend has claimed.
Combined, Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole caused $858 million and counting in damage in Volusia County, according to a county news release.
Medical cannabis maker Cantourage soared in its debut in Frankfurt on Friday. With the ticker symbol “HIGH,” shares of the Berlin-based company rose as high as €19.70 after the IPO was priced at €6.48 per share.
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, cutting the company’s workforce in half, upending the platform’s verification system, sparring with users over jokes and acknowledging that “ dumb things ” might happen as he reshapes one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems. On Thursday, amid an exodus of senior executives responsible for data privacy, cybersecurity and complying with regulations, he warned the company’s remaining employees that Twitter might not survive if it can’t find a way to bring in at least half its revenue from subscriptions. While it’s not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave — in fact, having a front-row seat to the chaos may prove entertaining to some — lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
The Texas football team hosts No. 4 TCU Nov. 12. Here's how to watch the game.
President Biden is expected to announce a proposal for stronger regulations on the oil and gas sector aimed at controlling emissions of a planet warming gas called methane. The stronger methane regulations are part of a slew of climate-related actions that Biden is expected to announce during his trip to the COP27 global climate summit…
The crypto industry has just arguably had its first once in its lifetime event in the downfall of crypto exchange FTX.