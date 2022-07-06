Families of gun violence victims express loss, concerns at Virginia Beach council meeting

A month after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jawan Johnson, mourners rallied at a Virginia Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday to speak out about their loss and to express concern about how police on the scene handled his body.

Johnson was fatally shot on May 31 in front of a Sunoco gas station in Virginia Beach just days before he was supposed to graduate from Salem High School.

For three hours after Jawan Johnson’s death, his aunt and mother figure Sheri Johnson said his body laid uncovered at a Sunoco gas station. A police spokesperson has previously said officers at the scene extended the crime scene and placed privacy screens and strategically parked patrol cars around Jawan Johnson to prevent the crowd that had gathered from seeing him. Nonetheless, Sheri Johnson said the image of her nephew’s body on the ground is burned into her mind.

“With God’s grace, I am going to be OK. But these next generations — 16, 17, 18 and 19 years old — seeing a 19-year-old body on the ground and you’re trying to tell me that’s laws? ” Johnson said, pointing to her children as she spoke outside City Hall before the council meeting. “There’s no way you couldn’t have barricaded my nephew and still have done your job correctly without people having to see that every time they close their eyes.”

Relatives of other victims of gun violence, including the mother of 28-year-old Deshayla Harris, joined the Johnson family, who wore red and black to remember the teen, at City Hall Tuesday. Harris was killed March 25, 2021 when gunfire erupted at the Oceanfront.

Both Johnson and Elisheba Harris, who addressed lawmakers during the council’s public comment session, expressed concern with how the Virginia Beach Police Department handled their loved ones’ deaths.

Deshayla Harris’s body laid uncovered for an entire Friday night, said her mother Elisheba Harris, who said she was officially notified of her daughter’s death four days later.

A police spokesperson did not respond by deadline Wednesday to questions about the concerns raised by the families.

Story continues

Elisheba Harris, who sees a therapist weekly to cope with the trauma of losing a child, said she wishes more city-funded mental health services were available to families of gun violence victims, including her own children. She also said she would like the process by which families are notified for loved one’s deaths to be more transparent.

To stem future gun violence, Sheri Johnson said she’d like to see the city provide more programs and opportunities for young people — as well as a means for them to access those programs. Sheri Johnson, who has four children of her own, said the lack of transportation to city programs or services may be a barrier to families, especially working-class families and people of color.

“What is there for the teens to do? The beach,” Sheri Johnson said before the council meeting. “What are you going to do at the beach? Get in trouble. Because if you’re doing nothing, then the police is going to harass you or something is going to happen. Can you offer movie passes, can you offer something for the children to do? There is money in this city. Can we pour out this money into the community?”

Police have not announced any arrests in Johnson’s killing though they have said the gunman is “known.” In the month since Jawan Johnson’s death, Sheri Johnson said the alleged gunman has been taunting her family on social media.

Johnson, who had previously worked alongside Mayor Bobby Dyer in relation to her charity, said she met with him soon after her nephew’s death. From that day forward, she said “a new Sheri” would be advocating to prevent community gun violence and to make sure other families would not experience trauma like her own.

“You don’t owe me nothing, but you owe this community something,” Johnson said. “You owe these children something, and you owe my nephew something.”

Staff Writer Ali Sullivan contributed to this report.

Suzannah Perry, suzannah.perry@virginiamedia.com