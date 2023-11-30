Families identify 3 men killed in Ohio business explosion

The three men killed in a business explosion in Hillsboro have been identified by family.

All three men, Tim Furbee, David Beaver, and Cameron Boatman were identified Wednesday evening before investigators officially released the names, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

They were killed after an explosion at Jimbo’s Auto Repair on U.S. 62 Tuesday night.

Mackenzie Oglesby, who worked at the business next door to the auto body shop for seven years, knew the three men.

“If I had a question, if I needed help, they would run over,” Oglesby told WCPO.

A GoFundMe started by Beaver’s sister-in-law said he was a husband and father of a 9-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.

Boatman’s mom confirmed his death to WCPO. He was 19 years old.

While his mother was too emotional to do an interview about her son’s death, Oglesby remembered him as a polite person.

“He had the best manners. Please, Thank you, he called me ma’am. I loved it,” she said.

Fire Marshals are still working to try and find out what caused the explosion.