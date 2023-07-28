Families needlessly overpay hundreds of millions in inheritance tax

taxman

Thousands of families are needlessly paying inheritance tax on life insurance payouts, which they could easily avoid by picking up the phone.

More than a quarter (6,980) of the estates that paid the 40pc death duty in 2020-21 included life insurance policies worth £830m, meaning up to £332m of inheritance tax may have been needlessly paid on them, official figures show.

But these policies can become exempt from the tax by simply “writing” them into a trust – a procedure which typically requires a phone call to a provider and a small amount of paperwork.

Sean McCann, of advisers NFU Mutual, said: “Many people buy life insurance without advice, so aren’t aware that if they don’t put the policy in trust it’s included in their estate and could end up being taxed.

“Putting life insurance policies into trust is relatively straightforward. If you have life insurance and it isn’t in trust, phone your provider and ask for a trust form.

“Using a trust can also mean a speedier pay out in the event of a claim, as the family won’t need to wait for probate, which can make a huge difference to dependants relying on the money to cover day to day bills.”

You can put a life policy into trust at any time, meaning you can still exempt any potential payout after you have purchased the cover.

However, if you are seriously ill when you put the policy in trust and die within seven years, HM Revenue & Customs could argue that the policy had a value when you put it into trust and seek to include that value in your estate and charge inheritance tax, Mr McCann said.

Your family cannot retrospectively put the policy into trust after your death, he added.

It comes as the number of families paying inheritance tax has almost doubled over a decade of Tory rule.

Some 27,000 estates paid the divisive 40pc duty in 2020-21, according to figures from HMRC, with the average bill totalling £214,000. This was up from 15,000 families in 2009-10.

Around 47,000 are expected to pay by 2028, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, because of the “fiscal drag” effect of frozen thresholds coupled with inflation.

The Telegraph is campaigning for inheritance tax to be abolished and the Government is rumoured to be considering scrapping it ahead of the next general election in 2025.

The Government collected £7.1bn of inheritance tax in 2022-23, a £2bn increase from £5.1bn three years previously.

