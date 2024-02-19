Families of Nottingham murder victims 'sickened' to learn police shared graphic details on WhatsApp

Ian Coates, Grace O’Malley Kumar and Barnaby Webber were stabbed to death in Nottingham

Police officers in Nottingham shared graphic details about the injuries of three murder victims on WhatsApp after they were stabbed to death by a paranoid schizophrenic, it has emerged.

Nottingham University students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and caretaker Ian Coates, 65, were murdered by Valdo Calocane in the early hours of June 13 last year.

Graphic details surrounding the horrific nature of their injuries were shared on a Nottinghamshire Police WhatsApp group before being forwarded to others outside the force, it was reported on Sunday night.

According to the Daily Mail, one Nottinghamshire Police officer reportedly posted a message to a WhatsApp group before another officer, PC Matthew Gell, sent it to his wife and a friend.

A source told the newspaper that a shift WhatsApp group, which included PC Gell, was sent details of the injuries as well as information on how the force was responding to the incident as it unfolded.

The families of the victims said they were “sickened” to learn about the officers actions which were reported by the Daily Mail.

James Coates, son of Ian Coates, Emma Webber, mother of Barnaby Webber and Dr Sanjoy Kumar, father of Grace O'Malley-Kumar speak to the media - PA

Representing all three families, Emma Webber, whose son Barnaby was first attacked by Calocane, said: “What an abhorrent way to conduct an investigation.

“We cannot emphasise how painful this tragedy is for all our families, and to learn that there has been internal needless voyeurism of the vicious knife attacks on our loved ones is unforgivable.

“We were not, at any point, made aware of this data breach.”

Last month, PC Gell received a final warning after he accessed files on Calocane without authorisation.

A police misconduct hearing was told PC Gell had used the police system to look up custody records for Calocane two days after the attacks.

Nottinghamshire Police said his actions represented a data protection breach because the officer had “no role whatsoever in the investigation”.

The hearing was told PC Gell also breached professional standards by sharing information about the killings in a text message on 13 June.

Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar

PC Gell admitted his “lapse of judgement” amounted to gross misconduct following an investigation by Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate (PSD).

Police said the officer who sent the original message had been dealt with “informally” and had carried out “developmental learning”.

In a statement to The Telegraph, Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate (PSD) found one message posted on a WhatsApp group and took action immediately.

“Some of the words were crude and distasteful. One officer faced a gross misconduct hearing chaired by an independent legally qualified chair in January 2024.

“It was held in public at Nottinghamshire Police headquarters with both the media and members of the public in attendance.

“He was handed a final written warning by the independent legally qualified chair. After a thorough review by PSD, one other officer was subject to management intervention. No other officers were found to have committed misconduct.

“It is vitally important that the public are made aware of any action by an officer who falls below the extremely high standards we set and that is why these misconduct hearings are held in public.

“All officers have been reminded of the appropriate use of WhatsApp as a result of this misconduct hearing.”

Earlier this month, it was reported Nottinghamshire Police’s contact with Calocane before he killed Mr Webber, Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Coates is being investigated by the independent watchdog.

At the time, a warrant was out for Calocane’s arrest after he assaulted a police officer in the city in 2021.

The victim’s families have also repeatedly raised concerns about the lack of toxicology tests carried out on the 32-year-old in the immediate aftermath of the attacks.

An IOPC spokesperson said that the investigation followed a voluntary referral by the force after it received complaints from the grieving relatives.