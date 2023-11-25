Families pack downtown to see Hendersonville tree lighting, Santa

HENDERSONVILLE - Four-year-old CC Case hopped onto the bench, straightened her skirt over her tights, then shyly slid over to sit beside Santa. With brother Will, 3, on the other side, CC nodded as Santa spoke to the youngsters and then asked what they wanted for Christmas.

“A makeup set for me and mommy!” was CC’s wish.

CC Case, 4, of Asheville, answers questions from Santa with her brother, Will Case, 3, inside the Historic Courthouse after the city of Hendersonville’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting Friday, Nov. 24.

For nearly two hours Friday, Santa heard from hundreds of children and posed for twice as many photos at the Historic Courthouse as the city of Hendersonville kicked off the Christmas season with its annual Holiday Tree Lighting event on Main Street.

Families packed the streets around the courthouse, eager to see Santa arrive and flip the switch that would light the giant Christmas tree in the square.

The festivities began before Santa’s appearance, with the Peggy Ratusz & Friends Band and East Henderson High Concert Choir providing music as parents took photos of excited children in Santa’s sleigh in front of the tree. There was plenty of holiday spirit, as families came decked out in flashing lights, festive hats and sweaters, and even matching pajamas.

The city of Hendersonville held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting and arrival of Santa Claus on Nov. 24 on Main Street at the Historic Henderson County Courthouse.

Just before 6 p.m., heads turned in unison as Santa was escorted toward the courthouse on a red carpet, and children strained over the barricades set up in the square as Santa shook hands while making his way to a microphone held by “The Hendo Emcee” Bryan Byrd.

The crowd helped Santa count backward from 10 and clapped as the tree’s lights flashed on and lit up the sky.

“Look at this… the wonder, the excitement of organizing it like a movie premier with a red carpet,” said Byrd, a.k.a. “B-squared,” after telling the crowd where to find Santa for photos.

He praised the festive atmosphere and community spirit, and said organizers try to make the event special each year by having Santa arrive in different ways.

Byrd began volunteering at downtown events by checking wristbands at Rhythm and Brews concerts, but that wasn’t enough.

“They gave me a mic and I’m never giving it back,” he said. “This is a way I can give my time and volunteer and bring my excitement to these events.”

Friday’s festivities weren’t all about Santa, however, as many businesses and restaurants stayed open for shopping and dining. Carolina Horse & Carriage provided free carriage rides, and Main Street staple Black Bear Coffee sold hot cocoa and coffee.

Mini Batch Bakery, one of the city’s newest businesses, also sold treats, growing from the Farmers Market to a storefront on Seventh Avenue to Hendersonville’s annual Christmas celebration.

But for many of the youngest attendees, the biggest attraction was spending a few minutes with Jolly Old Saint Nick inside the courthouse. After answering a few more questions and posing for photos, the Case siblings relinquished the bench to their cousins, who were visiting from New York for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Ben and Nicole Case, of Asheville, said they have family in Hendersonville and decided to attend the tree lighting together. Just the day before, the owners of Yoga Six were thinking about turkey and stuffing at the South Asheville Turkey Trot, but Friday was all about Christmas.

“We wanted to see Santa and the tree lighting,” Nicole Case said.

Hundreds of others had the same thought as they stood in the long line to say hello to Santa. Some children were shy, but most were excited to see Father Christmas. Seven-year-old Quinn Harris didn’t hesitate before sitting beside Santa and asking for a Barbie Dream House. A few years before, the visit didn’t go quite as well.

“The other, other year, I was shy,” she said, as she and her sister, 5-year-old Daphne, happily rejoined their parents.

Angelisa and Steven Fosser brought their children, Reagan, Madelyn and Layla, to the event “because of the magic,” Angelisa said.

“They were excited to see Santa and the tree,” Steven added.

Seven members of the Delaughter family gathered around Santa in matching pajamas for photos. The Covington, Louisiana, family members were visiting relatives for the Thanksgiving holiday, and “we weren’t leaving until we saw Santa,” Chelsea Delaughter said with a laugh.

Santa heard wishes and posed for photos inside the courthouse, then smiled for more photos outside in front of the sparkling tree. He said he fielded many requests for Legos, Barbies and Barbie houses.

“Oh, they’re good kids,” he said of the little ones who joined him on his bench. “Good kids, innocent in many ways.”

