Families paying inheritance tax doubles under the Tories

The number of families paying inheritance tax has almost doubled over a decade of Tory rule, official data has revealed.

Some 27,000 estates paid the divisive 40pc duty in 2020-21, according figures from HM Revenue & Customs, with the average bill totalling £214,000. This was up from 15,000 families in 2009-10.

Around 47,000 are expected to pay by 2028, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, because of the “fiscal drag” effect of frozen thresholds coupled with inflation.

The number of people paying inheritance tax rose by close to a fifth (17pc) in 2020-21 alone, even before Rishi Sunak announced a freeze in tax thresholds to “protect” public finances.

HMRC is unable to confirm how many people are currently paying inheritance tax this year, due to lags in how tax records are collected. But it comes as this newspaper is campaigning for inheritance tax to be abolished and the Government is rumoured to be considering scrapping it ahead of the next general election in 2025.

Experts said the Conservatives had failed to deliver on promises to ease the tax burden.

Chris Etherington of tax firm RSM said: “Bold claims were made that the burden on families would fall but it’s clear these claims overpromised and underdelivered. The tax-free thresholds have not increased enough in the last decade or so to turn the tide of ever-increasing revenues, which continue to break new records.”

After the Tories came to power following three terms of Labour rule in 2010, George Osborne vowed to introduce a £1m tax-free allowance that would spare middle-class families from paying death duties.

The promise, made in 2007, was credited with driving a surge in the polls for the Tories and convincing Gordon Brown to rule out a snap election.

While Mr Osborne did eventually introduce a £175,000 “family home allowance”, an extra protection for those passing one their main home to a direct descendant, the main £325,000 allowance has not risen since 2009.

The extra allowance also carries a number of disadvantages. It cannot be used by the childless, and it has been criticised by tax experts for adding further complexity to the already complicated tax system.

Before 2010, the number of estates paying inheritance tax was on a downward trajectory, as the chart above shows. This can be explained in part by the depressive impact of the financial crisis on house prices and also the decision of successive Labour governments to increase the value of the inheritance tax “nil-rate band”. The allowance rose every year between 1995 and 2009 – increasing from £154,000 to £325,000.

But since the Tories came to power, the death tax burden has risen considerably, with more middle-class families forced to pay a tax intended only for the wealthiest.

Of the £5.8bn paid in inheritance tax in 2020-21, £1bn came from families with modest estates worth less than £1m, HMRC’s figures showed.

Sean McCann of advice firm NFU Mutual said the rise was at odds with Conservative promises.

Tax office statistics also revealed thousands of families invested in risky shares listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which qualify for inheritance tax relief once held for over two years.

Families claimed Business Property Relief on £2.6bn worth of investments in unquoted shares in 2020-21, up from £1.2bn the year before.

