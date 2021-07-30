Families paying off rent, food, debts with child tax credit

MICHAEL CASEY
·7 min read

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Christina Darling finally replaced her 2006 Chevrolet Equinox after it broke down several times while picking her children up from day care. But the 31-year-old mother of two was struggling to keep up with the car payments.

Brianne Walker desperately wanted to take her three children and two siblings camping for the first time but wasn't sure how she could pay for it. After all, she was behind on her rent, and day care and grocery costs were adding up.

Then, the two women from New Hampshire got a surprise in their bank accounts this month. They qualified for the expanded child tax credit, part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Families on average are getting $423 this month; the Treasury Department estimates that 35.2 million families received payments in July.

“The additional money does help alleviate the pressure,” said Walker, 29, who took custody of her two siblings last year after her mother overdosed. The $800 credit will help make up for losses she incurred after quitting a kitchen design job to care for the five youngsters, ages 3 to 19.

Biden increased the amounts going to families and expanded it to include those whose income is so little they don't owe taxes. The benefits begin to phase out at incomes of $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples. Families with incomes up to $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples can still receive the previous $2,000 credit.

In the past, eligible families got a credit after filing their taxes — either as a lump sum payment or a credit against taxes owed. But now six months of payments are being advanced monthly through the end of the year. A recipient receives the second half when they file their taxes. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child.

Advocates argue the monthly payments make more sense for low-income families.

“One of the problems with the big check in a year, if your car broke six months before, that is a long time to wait,” said Michael Reinke, executive director of the Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter, which serves many families making less than $26,000 a year.

“When people have money over a consistent period of time, it's easier to make sure it's going to the expenses you really need,” he said. “Sometimes, if you get it all at once, it's hard to budget.”

Robin McKinney, co-founder and CEO of the CASH Campaign of Maryland, a Baltimore nonprofit organization that helps low-income residents file taxes, said the credit is providing people money in their pockets now, when they need it most.

“We know right now that peoples’ hours are down or they’re still struggling to get back to the same level of income that they had before, and this will create some stability for those families to know that over the next six months that they’re going to be getting this payment,” McKinney said.

If all the money goes out, the expectation is that could significantly reduce poverty — with one study estimating it could cut child poverty by 45%. And it comes at a time when unemployment benefits are being phased out and the federal eviction moratorium is set to expire Saturday.

The payments are also a test case of sorts. Biden ultimately would like to make them permanent — and the impact they have could go a long way to shaping that debate later this year.

“It infuses money into the family home,” said Suzanne Torregano, director of Family Services at Kingsley House in New Orleans, who estimated that 85%-90% of the parents the group serves are getting the monthly payments.

Still, some advocates argue the money may never reach the neediest because their incomes are so low they aren't required to file a tax return, they don't have a fixed address or bank account, or don't have the internet savvy to apply.

“What we are finding is that homeless families … while many of them are eligible for the tax credit, they have significant barriers to obtaining it,” said Larry Seamans, president of FamilyAid Boston, which serves 900 families daily.

“We have some counter-intuitive struggles of families who may be unfamiliar with tax forms, tax laws and the fact that by filing a tax return, you can actually get money to support your family,” Seamans said.

“Many families ... are not on the tax rolls. They now have to find sufficient documentation to prove that they are eligible.”

Families who do receive the credit are mostly spending it on rent, child care and groceries, as well as catching up on cellphone and other bills. For Darling, the $550 she gets will go to car payments, more fresh produce and a babysitter so she can attend Nashua Board of Education meetings. She is running for a seat on the board. Eventually, she hopes to put money aside to save for a home with a yard.

“Every step closer we get to a livable wage is beneficial. That is money that gets turned around and spent on the betterment of my kids and myself,” said Darling, a housing resource coordinator who had been supplementing her $35,000-a-year salary with monthly visits to the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter's food pantry.

McKinney, who is married with a 5-year-old son and qualifies for the tax credit, is getting $167 a month. She said it’s all going to help pay for child care, which costs $288 a week.

“Right now, it’s out-of-school time because it’s the summer, so people have to pay for camps and babysitting support so that the parents can go to work,” said McKinney, of Columbia, Maryland. “I know a lot of people who are like: ‘This money is coming at just the right time, because this summer is more expensive for me for child care.'”

Many families in higher-income brackets who receive less money are socking it away for things like a family trip, school supplies or Christmas gifts.

Carleigh Steele, who received several hundred dollars, said the money is giving her peace of mind a month after she moved into a house in Baltimore with the help of Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s sitting in my bank account for all the home-buying things that I need, and for the rainy day fund for my house — just to make sure that I can keep myself economically stable,” said Steele, who has a 6-year-old daughter.

Brianne Epps, a mother of four from Jackson, Mississippi, is using the money to pay bills but also to finance her dream of opening a soul food catering business. “It will help me, for one, to promote my catering business — to get that off the ground,” she said.

Molly Vigeant, of East Hartford, Connecticut, a 25-year-old single mother who works as a special needs paraprofessional in a high school, hopes to spend the money to repair or replace her car. But she's had trouble accessing a portal aimed at helping applicants and hasn't yet received anything.

“It doesn’t hurt yet,” she said of the delayed payment. “But, it’s a 20-year-old car with over 200,000 miles on it and I make 20 grand a year. A new one is not going to fall from the sky, when your debt-to-income ratio is garbage and you know you can’t finance a car.”

___

Associated Press writers Brian Witte in Annapolis, Maryland; Rebecca Santana in New Orleans; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi, and Pat Eaton-Robb in Columbia, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TV show 'Johnson' takes glimpse into Black male perspective

    Deji LaRay remembered when television shows like “Sex in the City” and “Insecure” captured the essence of friendships among women, but then realized there was hardly any male-driven stories being told in the same manner. LaRay saw a lack of shows from the perspective of Black men and decided to create his own. Cedric the Entertainer, star of “The Neighborhood” on CBS, is a co-executive producer.

  • U.S. authorities probing Emergent BioSolutions over COVID-19 vaccine issues - filing

    Drug manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc on Friday said it has received inquiries and subpoenas from a swathe of U.S. authorities related to its abilities to manufacture COVID-19 bulk drug substance. Emergent came under regulatory scrutiny after an error led to millions of vaccine doses being ruined at its manufacturing facility in Baltimore, which was producing bulk substance for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. U.S. health regulators in April halted operations at the plant after it discovered that ingredients from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, also being produced there at that time, contaminated a batch of J&J's vaccines.

  • The most important thing is kids in schools. I’m willing to wear a mask for that.

    Linda Blackford: When it comes to schools, and everything else, Kentucky will no doubt be starting a giant, statewide science experiment about what happens when science meets politics, played out in real time.

  • Walmart mandates masks for all workers in some areas

    Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated one in areas with high infection rates to wear masks. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company says it is also encouraging customers to wear masks in those stores in areas with high infection rates and will be adding back signs at the entrances, according to a memo supplied by Walmart that was sent to its employees on Friday. The moves come three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

  • President Biden says Congress should extend eviction ban

    President Joe Biden wants Congress to extend an eviction moratorium before millions lose their homes. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the latest.

  • Emergent: FDA letting troubled COVID vaccine factory restart

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing the problem-plagued factory of contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions to resume production of COVID-19 vaccine, the company said Thursday. The Baltimore factory was shut down by the FDA in mid-April due to contamination problems that forced the company to trash the equivalent of tens of millions of doses of vaccine it was making under contract for Johnson & Johnson. The bulk vaccine was contaminated with an ingredient for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was being made in the same factory.

  • Local officials are bracing for a spike in Coloradans displaced from their homes

    Local officials are bracing for a spike in Coloradans displaced from their homes.Driving the news: The federal foreclosure and eviction bans first implemented in September 2020 are set to expire Saturday. The protection was put in place to prevent a wave of homelessness caused by pandemic-related economic hardship.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.President Joe Biden called on Congress on Thursday to extend the national eviction moratorium due to the thre

  • 'Duck Dynasty' star Rebecca Robertson Loflin is pregnant with rainbow baby

    The baby's due date is Christmas Day.

  • Outlander's Sam Heughan Opens Up About The Show's "Overwhelming" Fanbase

    The actor expressed gratitude for the show's intensely loyal fanbase during a recent interview.

  • Wendy's Is Permanently Getting Rid of This Menu Item

    When you pull up to the drive-thru, you know some fast food items will always be around, like a burger, fries, and soda. Then there are others that are fleeting and only on the menu for a limited time, like the McRib at McDonald's or a Girl Scout cookie-themed blizzard at Dairy Queen. But there's nothing more disappointing than the feeling of going to order something you've been eating for years, only to learn that it's not just sold out for the day, but gone for good. Recently, that's exactly w

  • My girlfriend cosigned my mortgage. I paid the mortgage for 4 years, plus a $125,000 down payment. She paid the utilities. Now she wants half

    ‘I couldn’t secure the loan on my own until the other house was sold. So I applied for the mortgage with my girlfriend.’

  • If you own any cryptocurrency, there’s a secret tax loophole that can save you thousands

    Recent weeks have seen a flurry of cryptocurrency news, from Tesla announcing just a few days ago that it’s still holding $1.3 billion worth of bitcoin — and that it’s also planning to accept bitcoin as payment soon. The city of Miami is also continuing to talk up MiamiCoin, its own cryptocurrency token that would … The post If you own any cryptocurrency, there’s a secret tax loophole that can save you thousands appeared first on BGR.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Safe Enough to Bet the Farm On

    You shouldn't invest your life savings into any one stock, but these three have some serious potential.

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • 10 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best electric utility stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now. The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic created problems for many industries from the sharp decline in demand […]

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Surge Over 50%, Says Oppenheimer

    We’re well into the Q2 earnings season and the results coming in show a strong overall performance so far. In fact, according to FactSet, if the S&P 500’s actual growth rate for the quarter hits 74.2% - as appears likely right now - it will amount to the biggest year-over-year earnings growth rate the index has displayed since Q4 2009. It’s a confidence boosting turn of events and a slightly surprising one, as noted by Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus believes

  • 3 Secrets to Becoming a Stock Market Multimillionaire

    Nearly every investor has a goal of earning as much money as possible in the stock market, but not everyone will be able to achieve that goal. Getting rich by investing is challenging, and you'll need the right strategy. Fortunately, there are a few secrets to making money in the stock market, and it's easier than you may think to become a successful (and wealthy) investor.

  • Now's a great time to plan for a sell-off

    The stock market is near all-time highs, which makes for a great time to plan for a big sell-off, even if you don’t expect one to come.Why it matters: A sell-off that sends the stock market down 10% from current levels would be very average by historical standards.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Regardless of whether you expect the market to go lower, most would agree that it’s better to formulate an investment strategy during times of calm than times o

  • Nikola electric-truck prototypes were powered by hidden wall sockets, towed into position and rolled down hills, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors said the prototypes didn’t function and were Frankenstein monsters cobbled together from parts from other vehicles.

  • Apple’s new debt deal could mean more shareholder rewards after blowout earnings

    The technology giant is expected to keep its mega rewards program for shareholders rolling, with proceeds from a four-part bond offering on Thursday earmarked for general corporate purposes, including to return capital to shareholders.