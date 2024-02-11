‘Families need this’: Perkins family speaks at ADC breakfast in support of body cam bill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Democratic Conference’s Annual Membership Breakfast was a central hub for state and community leaders to discuss the importance of unity to change the issues they’ve seen across the state.

“We are here because we are living in the best of times, and the worst of times,” said ADC member Eddgra Fallin.

Officer charged in shooting death of Stephen Perkins enters not guilty plea

Fallin and about 100 others filled the Robert “Bob” Harrison Senior Center Saturday to share their concerns and how they plan to address them at the polls this upcoming election.

Formed in 1960, the ADC was designed to enable Black Americans to participate in local and state politics. Members like Eddie Sherrod have worked alongside the organization to encourage voter participation for decades.

“We do voter registration and voter education. We inform people about the various bills and how they would affect them and their neighborhood, ” Sherrod said.

Proposed bills like the new “Jawan Dallas and Steve Perkins Act” are named after two Alabama men killed by police officers. State Senator Merika Coleman is proposing legislation to make police body and dash camera video more available to the public.

Nick Perkins supporting proposed police body camera legislation

Nicholas Perkins, the bother of Stephen Perkins believes families in Alabama “need this”.

Stephen Perkins was shot and killed at his home by Decatur Police on September 29. Nicholas Perkins was a special guest speaker at the ADC Breakfast to share his family’s story and support of the bill.

“This happens way too often and families are denied the privilege and the right to know what happened to their loved one. So state leaders being here will be a segway to the nation, ” Perkins said.

The new legislation would require a law enforcement agency to hand over body camera footage within 30 days if requested. Perkins says the legislation can help prevent future families from experiencing the same battles as his. It can also ensure that Steve’s legacy lives on for years to come.

“It is an absolute honor to have this piece of legislation named after Steve Perkins to keep his legacy alive, and to forever have his name in the mouths of the citizens of Alabama, possibly the citizens of the United States so that he is always remembered in some shape, form or fashion,” Perkins added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.