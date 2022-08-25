Families plea for change after losing loved ones to repeat offenders

Something seen far too often is repeat offenders out on bond who are then accused of murder.

Earlier this week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Jcarta Sanders, 25, was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte. Prosecutors said a car was shot seven times Tuesday afternoon and one bullet hit Sanders in the head, killing him as he sat in the driver’s seat.

Officers arrested and charged Joshua Douglas for murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Later, Channel 9 uncovered his long criminal history, which showed repeat offenses, including 17 mugshots taken within the last two years. He has been arrested for various crimes, including armed robbery, evading police and receiving a stolen vehicle.

According to court documents, Douglas was arrested earlier in August for possession with the intention to distribute cocaine. He bonded out on Aug. 16 and seven days later, police said he murdered Sanders.

“I hate to see other people go through what we’re going through,” said Jennifer McDonald, whose son, Montravious Reid, was shot and killed in west Charlotte last year.

The man charged with Reid’s murder also had a long criminal record, including charges for armed robbery and attempted murder.

“I feel like the justice system failed us. Not only me, they’re failing other families as well ‘cause they keep letting repeat offenders out,” McDonald said.

When McDonald heard about the allegations against Douglas and his record, she understood the pain and it renewed her call for prosecutors to use the death penalty as a consequence.

“If they start killing them, they(’re) gonna stop,” McDonald said.

Douglas’s bond hearing will be on Sept. 7.

Officers also arrested Jeffery Jones for accessory after the fact of murder in the death of Sanders.

