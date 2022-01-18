Families plead for public's help in October triple homicide

Jan. 18—Family members of three men murdered in a shooting Oct. 12 joined Meridian Police Department officers Tuesday at a press conference asking the public to come forward with information that could bring their loved ones' killer to justice.

Jacoby Jones, 21, Kodi Davidson Jr., 23 and Hunter Card, 24, were shot and killed at 2010 17th Street shortly after 3 p.m. Oct. 12. An infant, less than a year old, was also shot twice in the incident.

Qvester Jones, mother of Kodi Davidson Jr. urged the public to come forward with any information that could lead police to her son's killer.

"I just want to say if anybody knows anything, it could be the little things, please come forward," she said. "I don't care what you know, who it is, anything. Please."

Hunter Card's mother, Jennifer Card, said her son was a father, a son and a brother and did not deserve what happened to him. His killer, she said, doesn't realize the impact their actions had.

"You do not realize the life that you've took," she said. "A son, a father, a brother, he had a big heart and he did not deserve this. No one deserves this."

Card said she was speaking up to bring attention to her son's case and hopefully give MPD the information it needs to find those responsible.

"The more people that get involved the more likely we are to find out who was responsible," she said.

Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said the department needs help from the public to bring closure to the families.

"It will help the family to have closure. It's not going to mend their broken hearts, but it will be able to help them have closure," she said. "And we cannot do this alone. We need the help of the community in order to help this family."

Anyone with information that could help detectives in their investigation is urged to call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-485-1860 or 855-485-8477. The public can also call Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 and ask to speak to Det. Walker.