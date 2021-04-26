Families react to 3.7-magnitude earthquake that shook the Tahoe area

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the Tahoe area around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit the middle of Lake Tahoe on the Placer County side, about 5 miles below the surface. Two aftershocks were felt in the following 15 minutes. Although the epicenter was in the middle of the lake, it was felt throughout the region — even as far as Modesto. Take a look at the video above to see the reaction from families in El Dorado County who felt the tremor.

