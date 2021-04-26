Families react to 3.7-magnitude earthquake that shook the Tahoe area

The Telegraph

For 40 years, Highgrove has been the Prince of Wales’s private sanctuary, gradually evolving and expanding to incorporate his love of organic farming. Now, his beloved Gloucestershire estate is to become home to another of his passion projects, as he announces plans to open a new craft training base for the Prince’s Foundation in his own backyard. The education centre, to be based in converted outbuildings just a quarter of a mile from the Prince’s home, will soon be buzzing with students studying everything from fine woodworking to textiles. Taking its lead from the Foundation’s hugely successful work at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire and two further sites in London, it will extend the charity’s reach into the South West for the first time. The timing of the expansion, as so many organisations have buckled under pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is considered testament to the success of the scheme. Its training opportunities aim to help preserve heritage craft skills, which the Prince has frequently warned are at risk of being lost to future generations.