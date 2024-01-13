Families remember Hamas hostages almost 100 days into Gaza war

Protesters and relatives of the Israelis Bibas Family release balloons during a gathering calling for the family immediate release from Hamas militants. Almost 100 days after Hamas militants abducted around 240 people from Israel to the Gaza Strip, their relatives on Saturday demanded decisive efforts to secure their release. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

In Tel Aviv, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum set up a replica of a section of tunnel, representing the vast underground network where Hamas is said to still hold more than 100 hostages.

The activist group planned a 24-hour rally during the evening to secure the release of the hostages.

Sunday will mark 100 days of Israel's war against the Islamist Hamas and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza war began on October 7 when Hamas militants and allied factions killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and abducted hundreds more.

In response, Israel's military launched massive air strikes and a major ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza.

The hostages forum uses the square in front of the Tel Aviv Art Museum for exhibitions, installations and rallies to raise public awareness of the abductees.

Shiri and Yarden Bibas (both 32) and their children, 4-year-old Ariel and 12-month-old Kfir, are among the hostages being held by Hamas.

"We have no more time, we need them with us now," Yair Keshet, another member of the family, said at the opening of the tunnel replica.

Given that the Hamas-built tunnels run for hundreds of kilometres through the entire Gaza Strip, an Israeli military operation to free the hostages is regarded as unrealistic.

The tunnels are used as underground command centres, retreat and storage rooms, as well as transport routes.

Relatives of the hostages are now hoping for a negotiated solution to bring home their loved ones.