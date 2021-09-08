Families returning to communities devastated by Dixie Fire
Evacuation orders have been lifted in Greenville and other Northern California neighborhoods that were ravaged by the Dixie Fire.
Mark Kobylinski, a resident of Mullica Hill, filmed his experience of when a tornado hit his home directly, tearing through his house.
The disappearance of Mt. Shasta's snowpack not only has turned its summit brown but also has hastened the melting of glaciers, unleashing torrents of mud and rocks.
Florida is in for a soggy few days as a disorganized bunch of thunderstorms and clouds makes its way across the Peninsula.
President Joe Biden stumbled through parts of his Tuesday briefing on Hurricane Ida, leaving the definition of a tornado unclear.
Officials said they have received 15 calls of marauding bears over the last week.
Hurricane Larry expected to cause dangerous surf and rip currents along the western Atlantic shores later this week after it passes Bermuda.
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday evening at 6:47 p.m. Pacific time four miles from Pueblo Madero (El Playón), Mexico.
Strong storms moved through southeast Wisconsin early Tuesday.
The mission statement for Telosa is to "create a more equitable and sustainable future" that can "become a blueprint of future generations."
The Dixie fire is primed to keep burning, officials said, even as crews turn a corner fighting the Caldor fire near South Lake Tahoe.
Meteorologists Tuesday issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, warning the system could produce choppy waves on Lake Michigan, half-dollar-sized “damaging hail” and winds as strong as 60 mph — hefty enough to down tree limbs or power lines, according to the National Weather Service. In Kankakee County and the communities of Essex and Union Hill, ...
More than a dozen new fires ignited Monday near Sonoma County, California, as firefighters worked to contain nearly 50% of the Caldor Fire that threatened South Lake Tahoe and forced many to evacuate the region last week.
Operated by the Swiss engineering startup Climeworks, the plant, known as Orca, will annually draw down a volume of emissions equivalent to about 870 cars. Orca will boost total global DAC capacity by about 50%, adding to the dozen or so smaller plants that are already operational in Europe, Canada, and the US. The plant is composed of eight boxes about the size of shipping containers, each fitted with a dozen fans that pull in air.
The landslide, which is the result of permafrost thawing below the earth's surface, is damaging the park's only road.
The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, a senior official said on Tuesday, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity. Imposition of the more relaxed "general community quarantine" in Metro Manila has been deferred, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said, without giving a reason. The decision means a delay in the government's planned shift to smaller and localised lockdowns, which Roque said had been approved in principle by President Rodrigo Duterte.
Windy and warm today before a cold front brings a line of strong storms after 4 p.m. Damaging wind gusts are possible.
Hurricanes produce storm surges, high winds and even spawn tornadoes. But these are not the deadliest threats. The biggest threat may also be the most overlooked.
ABC News' Ginger Zee is tracking severe storm threats stretching from Washington, D.C. to Vermont.
At the bottom of the ocean lies a solution to the imminent battery shortage. But mining it comes at a great potential cost
'Huge' black bear causes excitement in Greenville County neighborhoods