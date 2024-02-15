Families reunited after mass shooting near Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many families are reunited Wednesday night after getting separated following a mass shooting near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally at Union Station.

The shooting left one person dead and nearly 30 others injured.

This mass shooting comes exactly six years to the day of the Parkland school shooting in Florida.

As Kansas City police officers rushed to Union Station, hundreds ran for cover as the sound of gunshots rang out.

“We’re watching the NFL shoot their show and I’m picking up confetti and literally next to me there was a gunshot,” witness Tina Epsy said. “The police were screaming, ‘Hit the ground! Get down, get down!’ We’re crawling on the ground trying to get out of the way and then they told us, ‘Run!'”

Epsy and her friend, Frances Ferguson, immediately ran to the Westin Hotel, right across the street from Union Station.

They hid in her son’s room as police told people to take shelter in the hotel rooms.

Amid the chaos, they came across a family who became separated from their child.

“It was right after the shot rang out and the police told us to run and the people were screaming, ‘We can’t find our child he’s 12 years old. And we were trying to find him and the police said, ‘You gotta go, run run run!'” Epsy said.

A similar scenario happened to Brian Azariah, a father from Overland Park. He dropped his wife and two kids off near Union Station before the parade since he had to go to work.

A few hours later, he got a terrifying call from his 10-year-old son, who had gotten separated from his mom and younger brother.

“He was crying, ‘Daddy I’m scared! Then I said, ‘Be strong, just like I told you to be strong and I’m coming, but I couldn’t go,” he said.

A woman claiming to be with child services called him soon after, explaining that she had his son safely inside Union Station.

KCPD announced Union Station as the child reunification site.

Azariah and his wife arrived as quickly as they could, finally reunited with their son.

“I allowed them to go because they were so excited and I feel so bad that I even let them go,” he added.

FOX4 spoke with a friend of Azariah’s 10-year-old son who got hit by some of the shrapnel. It tore a hole in his sweatpants but thankfully didn’t break skin.

