Families run to safety as huge fire burns 73 vehicles at pumpkin patch, TX videos show

A massive fire broke out at a pumpkin patch in Texas, filling the air with explosions and thick black smoke as flames engulfed over 70 vehicles, officials told news outlets.

Videos shared to social media show families running to safety on Saturday, Oct. 15, many with young children and infants, even as others make their way toward the smoldering parking lot — perhaps in an effort to save their car, truck or SUV.

“It looked like something out of a war zone,” John Bessick told TV station KXXV.

The veteran was visiting the farm’s fall attraction when the fire began and helped others escape the area amid the chaos and explosions.

“Since I have PTSD, it’s kind of nerve-racking,” Bessick said, according to the TV station.

The fire started around 1 p.m. at Robinson Family Farm, near Temple, the farm said in a social media post warning visitors to keep away.

Firefighters from many departments in the area responded and managed to extinguish the blaze, but not before at least 73 vehicles were destroyed, KCEN reported.

Nobody was injured, the farm said.

While some were able to get in their vehicles and away from the parking lot before flames reached them, others weren’t as lucky.

“Any guesses what I’m replacing for my 30th? RIP Pixie (my truck) 2021-2022,” one man wrote in a Facebook post.

“We are OK!!! but my Tahoe is gone,” said another. “It’s currently burning in a field at the pumpkin patch.”

Authorities are investigating the blaze, which they believe may have been caused by a cigarette.

“We are seeking information on a possible person who may have discarded a cigarette into the grassy parking area,” the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the fire marshal’s office on Facebook or by dialing 254-933-5589.

The Robinson Family Farm closed for the weekend but promised to open again the following week, according to an Oct. 16 post.

“We are so thankful to report that no one was harmed & that is of the most importance to us,” the farm said. “Thank you all for you patience as we recover from this & we can’t wait to make more fall memories with you soon!”

