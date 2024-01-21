Grieving families are running out of time to claim thousands in government payouts

Grieving families are at risk of missing out on thousands of pounds in bereavement benefit payments as the Government’s deadline for backdated payouts approaches on February 9.

The benefits, known as Bereavement Support Payment (BSP) and Widowed Parent’s Allowance (WPA), are designed to help those who have lost their partner, and can be worth thousands of pounds – but you need to fulfil certain eligibility criteria to claim.

Previously, only those who’d lost their spouse or civil partner could claim, but last year the Government opened this out to those who had been cohabiting with their partner. For a limited time, these bereaved partners can backdate claims for the benefit they’d missed out on.

Why are bereavement payments being backdated?

Bereaved parents who lost their partner between April 9, 2001 and February 8, 2023 may be eligible for a backdated payment – even if they no longer have dependent children.

The decision to open up the payments to unmarried couples came on February 8, 2023, following a Supreme Court ruling, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) opened a 12-month application window for unmarried, cohabiting parents.

In November, DWP minister Lord Younger said he “would urge anyone who thinks they may be eligible to claim as soon as possible”.

The Government’s decision to extend the benefit could affect as many as 21,000 families, according to the Childhood Bereavement Network – which has called the benefit a “lifeline for grieving families”.

But thousands are still yet to claim, with just three weeks to go. Alison Penny, director of the Childhood Bereavement Network, said only around a quarter of the 21,000 families potentially eligible had claimed as of October last year.

Ms Penny added: “It would be helpful if the window for claiming could be extended – but in the meantime it’s crucial that everyone continues to share news of the deadline.

“There is still time to claim, but the clock is ticking on being eligible for a full backdated payment.”

Who is eligible to claim BSP?

The BSP is for spouses, civil partners and partners who are living together “as though they are married”. It is not means tested, so you can claim regardless of how much you earn, or have saved.

The payments were launched in 2017 by DWP to support surviving spouses who lost their partners on or after April 6, 2017.

It’s for those who were below the state pension age when their partner died, and the deceased must have either died as a result of an accident or disease caused by their job. They also must have made National Insurance contributions for at least 25 weeks in one tax year since April 6, 1975.

For married couples, you can claim regardless of whether you have children. For cohabiting couples, you must have either been pregnant, receiving child benefit or entitled to child benefit at the time of death.

Usually, to get the full payment you’ll need to make a claim within three months of your partner’s death. You’ll receive a one-off lump sum, followed by up to 18 smaller monthly payments. These depend on your circumstances.

The rules are different if you want to backdate your claim. Firstly, it’s only for those who weren’t married when their partner died.

How much you get depends on when they died. If it was on or after August 30 2018, you might get both the usual one-off payment and monthly payments; if they died before, you won’t get the one-off sum, but might be able to get up to 18 monthly payments.

To get the full amount, you must apply by February 9. It’s still possible to make claims until November 8 2024, but your claim will be reduced.

Who can claim WPA?

Widowed Parent’s Allowance is the predecessor to BSP, and covers those whose partners died before April 6, 2017.

It can also be claimed by those who were married, in a civil partnership or cohabiting at the time of the death, and there are the same rules as BSP about the deceased either paying NI contributions or dying as a result of their job.

Regardless of whether or not you were married, you must have been eligible to receive child benefit for at least one child at the time of death. It may also be possible to claim if you were pregnant, or fell pregnant after fertility treatment at the time of the death.

Backdated payments are only for those who were not married to their partner when they died. Usually, those claiming WPA get up to £139.10 per week, but this can vary depending on your partner’s NI contributions.

The backdated amount may be less if you’re receiving certain other benefits, such as Universal Credit, Income Support or Jobseeker’s Allowance.

How much can you get?

There’s a standard and higher rate for BSP. For most people, it includes a one-off payment of £2,500 and a monthly payment of £100 for 18 months (£1,800). That’s a total of £4,300.

If you receive child benefit or are pregnant, the one-off payment is £3,500 and the monthly payment £350 – equating to £9,800.

WPA payments work differently. The amount a partner gets is based on how much their partner paid in National Insurance contributions. The maximum is £139.10 a week.

But note, if they died because of an accident at work or a disease due to work, National Insurance contributions may not come into it.

Payments for both the old and new bereavement benefits can only be backdated to August 2018, even if a parent’s partner died before this date.

Vicky Anning, of charity Widowed and Young, said the backdated payouts have allowed one parent she was working to take her child on holiday for the first time in 10 years.

Elsewhere, one mother of two has already reportedly received as much as £22,000 in backdated Widowed Parent’s Allowance after the unexpected death of her partner in 2016, according to MoneySavingExpert’s Martin Lewis. She had been living with her partner for 27 years.

It’s important to note that as a claimant, you don’t have to be living in the UK. Most of Europe, as well as a handful of countries outside the continent, also offer these types of benefits.

How to claim

You can claim BSP online, and also check the Government’s full list of eligibility criteria on gov.uk.

For WPA, you’ll need to download a paper form, print it, fill in the details, and send it to this address:

Dover Benefit Centre,

Post Handling Site B,

Wolverhampton, WV99 1LA.

You can also request paper forms to be sent to you via the Bereavement Service helpline: 0800 151 2012.

Melanie Hodson, of charity Hospice UK, said it is important that grieving families previously cut off from the benefit “don’t miss out for a second time”.

She added: “When someone dies, thinking about finances can be just one more thing to worry about at an incredibly difficult time. If there is more support available, we want as many people as possible to know about it.”

