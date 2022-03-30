Families of Sandy Hook shooting victims reject Alex Jones' settlement offer

The families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre on Tuesday rejected conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' offer to settle with each of them for $120,000, per AP.

Why it matters: The Infowars host is due to face a defamation trial to determine damages after a Connecticut judge ruled last November that Jones is liable in a lawsuit brought by the victims' families after he falsely claimed the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax.

The families of eight shooting victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school who filed the lawsuit — one of several brought against Jones over his false claims about the shooting — say they've been harassed and received death threats from Jones' fans, AP notes.

Driving the news: Jones said in his offer to the families that he "extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused," CNN notes.

What they're saying: "The so-called offer is a transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook," reads a statement sent to Connecticut Public on behalf of the families, Connecticut Public reports.

