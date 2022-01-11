Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

ELLIOT SPAGAT, BEN FOX and CLAUDIA TORRENS
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the 30-year-old Honduran woman, the worst seemed to be over. She’s been reunited with her son who, as a 6-year-old, was separated from her under the Trump administration. She’s working construction in North Carolina. And attorneys were negotiating a payment for families like hers that endured separations.

But reports about those negotiations have created a new worry: extortion attempts stemming from the mistaken belief that she received a huge payout. Her family has already received demands for $5,000 a month.

“Apparently, I am a millionaire now,” said the woman, who, like others interviewed by The Associated Press, spoke on condition of anonymity due to fears for her family’s safety. “I don’t have the money to pay for something like that and I don’t know what to do. I am desperate, really.”

While specific reports are isolated, widespread extortion in Central America explains why many seek asylum in the United States in the first place. Some advocates fear prospects of large payments will fuel many more threats. An attorney for the woman and other families has asked U.S. officials to consider admitting more relatives because of the threats.

It is far from clear whether families will receive any money at all from the U.S. government. Negotiations to settle claims for damages ended amid political outrage over payments erupted following a report in the The Wall Street Journal that the Justice Department was considering $450,000 a person to compensate for suffering — or $900,000 for a parent and child. A person familiar with the talks who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because discussions were private confirmed that figure had been floated.

“People here think that I have lots of money,” said a 47-year-old business owner in northern Guatemala whose wife was separated from their son. He has become more nervous because of news reports on the settlement talks and now changes his cellphone number every two weeks.

The man lives in Guatemala with his 14-year-old daughter, while his wife and now 18-year-old son live in Atlanta after being separated at the border for more than a month in 2018. The man said he was getting text messages at the time threatening to kidnap his son if he didn’t pay money.

“My neighbor told me the other day, ‘So you have money, because money was given to people who were separated in the United States.' And I told him that I did not know anything about that,” he said.

The man said he and his daughter tried going to the U.S. in 2019. They were kidnapped in Mexico for two weeks, released to Mexican authorities after paying more than $3,000 and deported to Guatemala.

“I don’t live in peace,” he said. “I am always looking over my shoulder.”

Ricardo de Anda, an attorney for the Honduran woman and Guatemalan man, said five of the 72 families he represents have told him they were threatened after news coverage of the possible payments. One in Guatemala was targeted in an attempted kidnapping.

“These families have told us that they are now the subject of rumors in their communities as to the apparent wealth of family members in the U.S., that they have been subjected to surveillance by apparent criminal elements, and that they have been warned to be vigilant as criminal gangs are considering them the subjects of extortion," he wrote to Michelle Brané, executive director of the Homeland Security Department's Family Reunification Task Force. “As a result of the (news) leaks, family members in the U.S., and those trapped in home country, now live in constant fear.”

The task force, which is aiming to reunite nearly 2,000 children with their parents in the United States, had planned for the possibility of extortion, realizing that such threats are common in Central America, and set up a system to channel reports through the U.N. refugee agency, Brane said in an interview last month.

Brané said she had not yet received any specific reports but the potential danger underscores the need for the task force to complete its work.

“If families are in unsafe situations and need reunification, we are here to work and get that done as soon as possible,” she said.

The task force has reunited about 112 children with their parents in the U.S. as of last week. They are being granted permission to stay in the country for at least three years while they pursue asylum or seek permanent status through another program.

Other attorneys for the families said they had no direct knowledge of threats tied to possible payments but said they were inevitable, if they haven't happened already. The attorneys suspect some attempts have gone unreported or word hasn't reached them.

“I have no doubt that it's happening in more cases than we know about,” said Trina Realmuto, executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, which was involved in settlement talks over financial compensation.

The talks are delicate for the administration, which has been criticized for considering large payouts. President Joe Biden himself said, “That's not going to happen,” when asked in November about the $450,000 figure, and later clarified that he backed some compensation.

Last month, the Justice Department withdrew from talks over financial compensation after eight months but didn't rule out an agreement.

“While the parties have been unable to reach a global settlement agreement at this time, we remain committed to engaging with the plaintiffs and to bringing justice to the victims of this abhorrent policy,” the department said in a statement.

This month, attorneys for families renewed a request for the administration to turn over troves of records on how the policy was conceived and executed, signaling a potentially long court battle.

Talks have continued over non-monetary issues, including reunifying families in the United States and other services, such as mental health, attorneys said.

De Anda asked the administration to consider admitting family members who were threatened since the news reports. The administration has focused on parents and children who were separated but says it will consider additional families case by case.

The Honduran woman said her 56-year-old mother has received notes asking for $5,000 a month. The mother cares for the woman's other children, an 11-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter. The woman wants all to join her in North Carolina.

Acquaintances have warned that the children may be unsafe in Honduras.

“I am scared," said the woman, who takes pills for anxiety and went to the emergency room with chest pains after the threats against her mother. "I don’t know what can happen to my kids.”

___

Spagat reported from San Diego and Torrens from New York.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas lags behind as states increase minimum wage

    Data: NELR/Axios research; Map: Will Chase/AxiosThe minimum wage is increasing in a record number of states and cities — but not in Texas.The state-set minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, in line with the federal one, last raised in 2009.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Even as the cost of living is skyrocketing, especially in Austin, the floor for wages remains stagnant — causing special pain for people living on the margins and working low-p

  • Is China's Horn of Africa peace drive a sign of growing confidence on the world stage?

    China's pledge to appoint a Horn of Africa peace envoy has been interpreted by some regional observers as an "official" move away from its traditional position of non-intervention in other countries' affairs and a sign of its growing confidence on the international stage. Foreign Minister Wang Yi also called for a regional peace conference during his visit to Kenya last week, in which he praised the region's "unique strategic position and great development potential". But the region - home to Dj

  • Former Michigan football star Mark Messner elected to College Football Hall of Fame

    Michigan football defensive lineman Mark Messner started every game of this four-year career, and was an All-Big Ten selection each season.

  • Kazakh President 'weathered attempted coup d'etat'

    The President of Kazakhstan has declared his country has weathered an attempted coup d’etat.In a speech to an online meeting of the Russian-led CSTO military alliance on Monday (January 10), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said order had been restored after a week of violence.But that the hunt for "terrorists" was still ongoing.“We prevented dangerous threats for the country's security. As part of the counter-terrorists mission, we are trying to identify people who committed those crimes. We detained around 8,000 people, and law enforcement officers and special departments are checking their involvement in terrorist acts, murders, looting, and other crimes."Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in defending Kazakhstan from what he described as a foreign-backed terrorist uprising.“The measures taken by the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) have clearly shown we will not allow the situation to be rocked at home and will not allow so-called 'color revolutions' to take place."Putin sent paratroopers last week to protect strategic facilities after anti-government protesters ransacked and torched public buildings.And approximately 1,400 Russian nationals were evacuated to Yekaterinburg on military planes, footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defence showed.Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty returned to near-normal on Monday (January 10) after the worst violence the country has seen since the Soviet collapse 30 years ago.Shops and public transport re-opened and internet was switched back on for several hours for the first time since last Wednesday.Demonstrations were sparked by a New Year's Day fuel price hike, before erupting into wider protests against the government and ex-leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.Monday was declared a day of mourning for those killed in the unrest.Sixteen members of the security forces were killed, while the number of civilian casualties is still being checked, the president said.According to a government social media post, Russian and state media have reported that 164 people had been killed. Health and police authorities have not confirmed that figure and the original social media post has been deleted.

  • Pfizer's Omicron-Targeted Vaccine Expected To Be Ready In March: CEO Says On CNBC

    Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla said that the omicron-targeted vaccine of COVID-19 will be ready in March, and the Company has already begun manufacturing the doses. "This vaccine will be ready in March," Bourla told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We [are] already starting manufacturing some of these quantities at risk." Bourla said the vaccine would also target the other variants that are circulating. He said it is still not clear whether or not an omicron vaccine is needed or how it would be

  • Editorial: Deputies shot an autistic man, then the justice system terrorized him. There's a better way.

    Isaias Cervantes, a deaf and autistic man shot and paralyzed by sheriff's deputies in his own home last year, has been traumatized by public agencies that are supposed to help him.

  • Biden raises concerns over air strikes in call with Ethiopia's Abiy

    Thousands have died and millions have been displaced since war broke out in Ethiopia's Tigray region in November 2020 between Abiy's federal forces, backed by regional allies, and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that governs the region. In a tweet, Abiy described his conversation with Biden as "candid" and said the pair had discussed strengthening cooperation, while a senior U.S. administration official said the call was business-like and focused on issues.

  • Symone Sanders joins MSNBC as a weekend host

    The former senior advisor for Vice President Kamala Harris is the latest political operative to cycle into a cable news career.

  • Watch for these conflicts over education in 2022

    Louisiana residents object to mask mandates at a state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting in August 2021. AP Photo/Melinda DeslatteAt school board meetings across the country in 2021, parents engaged in physical altercations, shouted at school board members and threatened them as well. These disagreements entered state politics, too, such as the 2021 Virginia governor’s race, which was largely shaped by conflicts over the how issues of race and racism are taught in the K-12 curr

  • Michelle Obama announces plan to register 1 million new voters

    Former First Lady Michelle Obama is planning to use her long-standing popularity to energize communities across America and register more […] The post Michelle Obama announces plan to register 1 million new voters appeared first on TheGrio.

  • NAACP demands end to punishments of Sen. Darius Brown, threatens to sue over ethics probe

    During a rally, members threatened legal action if the Democrat-led Senate continues its scheduled ethics inquiry into Sen. Darius Brown's behavior.

  • Florida COVID update: Hospitalizations reverse trend and fall by 317

    Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the hospitalizations fell by 417.

  • Michelle Obama and coalition vow to register more than a million new voters

    The push for voting reform is intensifying ahead of the 2022 midterms, in which Democrats will fight to maintain their narrow control of the Senate.

  • Nicaragua's Ortega sworn in for fourth term as U.S., EU impose sanctions

    Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was sworn into office for his fourth consecutive term on Monday, hours after the United States and European Union imposed sanctions on several figures in his government following elections Washington has called a "sham". Ortega won the Nov. 7 poll after most of his political foes were jailed, prompting widespread condemnation. U.S. President Joe Biden called the election a "pantomime", accusing the former Marxist guerrilla and Cold War adversary of the United States of growing authoritarianism.

  • Missouri woman seen with Pelosi nameplate pleads guilty in Capitol riot

    A Missouri woman who was seen holding a broken sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S.

  • The Golden Globes Happened Last Night, And Latinas Got The Recognition They Deserve

    Since there were no acceptance speeches, let's take a moment to give these talented women their flowers.View Entire Post ›

  • Mexican judge issues arrest warrants in 'Fast and Furious' arms trafficking case

    A Mexican judge issued seven arrest warrants on Sunday linked to the "Fast and Furious" gunrunning scandal, when U.S. federal officials allowed around 2,000 firearms to be trafficked into Mexico.The Mexican attorney general's office announced the warrants Sunday, naming three of the targets, including drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.The other two targets named were Genaro García Luna, who served as Public Security secretary under former...

  • India to allow in imports of U.S. pork and products, U.S. officials say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India, removing a longstanding barrier to U.S. agricultural trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday. "India's agreement to allow U.S. pork imports for the first time is great news for U.S. producers and for Indian consumers," Tai said in a statement.

  • Sudha Bharadwaj: The prison life of India's best-known woman activist

    Sudha Bharadwaj tells the BBC of her loss of dignity in her first interview since being freed on bail.

  • Surveillance video captures suspect in NYC Burger King shooting

    Surveillance video captured the moment when a masked gunman brandished his weapon at a Burger King in New York City, where he shot and killed a teenage cashier.