Families separated at Mexico border ask for residency, aid

FILE - In this May 16, 2021, file photo, Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Gonzales Breve is one of the immigrant parents who were separated from their children on the U.S.-Mexico border during former President Donald Trump's administration. On Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, a small group of these parents that includes Keldy met virtually, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CLAUDIA TORRENS
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Several parents who were separated from their children on the U.S.-Mexico border during former President Donald Trump's administration on Friday asked the Homeland Security Secretary for permanent legal residency in the United States and compensation, said the mother of two of the children.

Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe, who was separated from two sons in the fall of 2017, said a group of parents made the request during a virtual meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. She said she explained her story to Mayorkas and told him that she fears her temporary status in the U.S. might end one day and her family being torn apart again.

“We don't want to be separated from our kids again, after we fought for them so hard. We suffered too much," said the Honduran immigrant after the meeting.

Gonzales Brebe, who now lives with her sons in Philadelphia, has been granted humanitarian parole, which allows her to remain in the country for three years.

Family Reunification Task Force Director Michelle Brané told the AP after the meeting that the government will look at “all the options” until it finds a solution for these families.

“The Secretary was clear in expressing to the families that we have an obligation to support them and that we are doing everything we can to get them support, to look at ways of providing them with the permanent status. We may need legislative support for that," Brané said.

The meeting was hosted by the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project.

During his administration, Trump imposed extraordinary measures to limit asylum, including the criminal prosecution of everyone who entered the United States illegally from Mexico, which resulted in the separation of thousands of children from their parents.

The Biden administration said in June that it had identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents under Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings. The exact number, however, changes often as new cases are added or others are inaccurate.

Many children have since been reunited with a parent, and the Biden administration has promised to reunite parents who are still apart from their children. According to the government, to date, the task force has reunited 47 families and a total of 120 total people in the U.S. This breakdown includes: 47 children, 40 parents, and 33 household members.

Gonzales Brebe, 37, fled Honduras to escape gangs, which had threatened her. She crossed the border with her youngest son Erick, now 17, and her middle child Mino, now 19, in the fall of 2017.

They were separated at the border in New Mexico and the boys were moved to a shelter for minors and later released to family members in Philadelphia. Gonzales Brebe was kept in a detention facility in El Paso, Texas, for a year and a half and then deported to Honduras in January 2019.

She immediately traveled back north and settled in Mexico, waiting for a chance to enter the United States. In May, she was reunited with her sons.

On Friday, she said she felt upbeat after the meeting with Mayorkas.

“Every parent told his or her story and the Secretary promised to provide a better situation for us,” she said. “I know we can get that done.”

The meeting happened weeks after Homeland Security said it resumed deportation flights to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador for families subject to “expedited removal,” a process by which people can be removed from the country without seeing an immigration judge.

The U.S. government also this month renewed emergency powers to expel families at the border due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of people stopped on the border in family groups is expected to hit a record for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, said David Shahoulian, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at DHS.

On Friday, Homeland Security said after the meeting that Mayorkas and Brané “acknowledged the pain and trauma” that families separated under the “zero-tolerance” policy endured.

“The Secretary was clear in recognizing our responsibility," said Brané. "He apologized to the families for what the government did and is dedicated to supporting them as they move forward with their lives, recognizing that the harm cannot be undone, and that some of the emotional scars will stay with them. He encouraged them to move forward and committed to helping them to do so.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The WHO Africa chief said rolling out booster shots 'makes a mockery of vaccine equity' as the US plans to offer them to most citizens

    Only 2% of Africa's population have been fully vaccinated, WHO Africa Director Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said Thursday.

  • The Taliban plans to ban drugs in Afghanistan. That could change the world for the worse

    After the Taliban’s opium ban in the early 2000s, a heroin drought in Estonia led underworld chemists to start manufacturing fentanyl

  • Booster shots of COVID vaccine likely for certain individuals in Singapore

    Singapore's expert committee on COVID-19 vaccinations is actively reviewing and developing recommendations on booster shots, said the COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce on Thursday (19 August).

  • Miami cop suspended over hand gesture. He’d also been dinged for a Trump campaign mask

    A Miami police officer has been relieved of duty for displaying a hand signal that some interpret as a white power message while posing for a picture.

  • The Buck Stops With No One After Biden’s Afghanistan Debacle

    REUTERS“Secretary of Defense James Mattis submitted his resignation...It was an honorable thing to do. But it wasn’t much of a choice. He did exactly what military tradition demands when one can’t ethically or morally support the boss anymore.”Those words were written in 2018 by John Kirby, the current Pentagon press secretary who, last Friday, claimed that Afghanistan’s capital city “Kabul is not, right now, in an imminent-threat environment.” Kirby’s assessment lasted about 48 hours. One wonde

  • Tri-State teachers cope with different vax mandates

    There are different rules when it comes to COVID vaccinations and mandates for teachers in different parts of the Tri-State.

  • No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham calls LeBron the GOAT over Michael Jordan

    The 2021 No. 1 overall pick chooses LeBron James as the GOAT of the league instead of Michael Jordan.

  • U.S. Afghan evacuation flights paused as processing facility full

    As tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans hope for a way out, conditions at an air base holding 2,000 people are dire, and the U.S. is looking for new escape routes.

  • Those individualist anti-mask, anti-vax KC protesters sure read from the same script

    We keep hearing COVID precautions compared to the Holocaust. When did we lose all perspective? | Editorial

  • The Covid Threat Is Here to Stay. What That Means for Drugmakers.

    At this moment, the molecules that form the genetic code of the virus that causes Covid-19 are reshuffling themselves in the cells of millions of people around the world. Since the Delta variant set off a deadly wave of Covid infections in India six months ago, the fight against the pandemic has been changing. Now, the U.S. is reporting more than 140,000 new cases a day, and hospitals are beginning to buckle in some parts of the country.

  • Justice Dept. seeks high court input on 'Remain in Mexico'

    The Justice Department asked the U.S. Supreme Court late Friday to delay the implementation of a judge’s order reinstating a Trump administration policy that forced thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk last week ordered that the program, informally known as “Remain in Mexico,” be reinstated Saturday. The Biden administration appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Appeal in New Orleans and asked for a delay in re-implementing the program, pending appeal, but that was denied Thursday.

  • A Maine Republican compared the governor to Nazi Josef Mengele over vaccine requirement for health-care workers

    At a sunny anti-vaccine protest in front of the State House in Augusta, Maine, a Republican lawmaker compared the Democratic governor's new immunization requirement for health-care workers to the medical experiments performed by Nazis during World War II. "Do I need to remind you of the late 1930s and into the '40s in Germany and the experiments with Josef Mengele?" state Rep. Heidi Sampson said on Tuesday, referring to a Nazi figure who became known as the "Angel of Death" for the often fatal m

  • Nicki Minaj’s husband sues to have his name removed from sex offender registry

    New legal documents reveal that Nicki Minaj‘s husband Kenneth Petty is suing not just the State of New York but […] The post Nicki Minaj’s husband sues to have his name removed from sex offender registry appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Former SEAL Who Says He Shot Bin Laden Appears To Muse About Insurrection

    "Did you see how the Taliban rolled through the streets and took back their county [sic]?" Robert O'Neill tweeted Thursday.

  • Trucks rolling across Afghanistan border as trade resumes

    Commercial traffic across Afghanistan's border with Pakistan at the Spin Boldak/Chaman crossing picked up on Thursday, traders said, as the shock of the Taliban's lightning seizure of power began to ease and confidence returned. Despite the Ashura religious holiday, truckloads of agricultural produce from Kandahar province were driven across the border, a sign that trade was beginning to return to normal. "Today, many trucks loaded with fresh fruit (from Afghanistan), including famous 'Sunder-Khani' grapes, were cleared at Customs House Chaman," a senior Custom Officer told Reuters via WhatsApp.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations are getting more expensive for patients

    Coronavirus patients who end up hospitalized — the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated — are increasingly likely to be on the hook for their medical bills, according to a new KFF analysis. Where it stands: Early in the pandemic, most insurers waived out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus hospitalizations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But with vaccines readily available, many patients are once again on the hook for deductibles and co-pays, which could

  • Scientists question evidence behind U.S. COVID-19 booster shot drive

    The Biden administration's plan to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters is based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines' ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said on Thursday. U.S. officials, citing data showing waning protection against mild and moderate illness from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines more than six months after inoculation, on Wednesday said https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-begin-offering-covid-19-vaccine-booster-shots-september-2021-08-18 boosters will be made widely available starting on Sept. 20. "We are concerned that this pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead, which could lead to reduced protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death."

  • 22 farm animals, including goats, chicken carcasses and a dead pigeon, found in N.J. home

    Photos appeared to show the goats strolling in the backyard close to the chicken carcasses. Another image showed the dead pigeon nailed above a door.

  • Summers Sees Taliban Facing an Economic Challenge

    Aug.20 -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says he's not expecting significant economic ramifications from the crisis in Afghanistan. He also says the Taliban will find governing Afghanistan politically and economically challenging. Summers spoke to BTV David Westin on Wall Street Week.

  • Nicole Kidman says she regrets that she didn't have 10 children

    The Australian star has four children but wanted more.