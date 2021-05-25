Families separated at Mexico border build new American life

  • Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Gonzales Brebe, a 37-year-old Honduran immigrant, and her two teenage sons are trying to rebuild their lives together after they were separated under a former "zero-tolerance" policy to criminally prosecute adults who entered the country illegally. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe smiles as she makes a meal for her family in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Gonzales Brebe, a 37-year-old Honduran immigrant, and her two teenage sons are trying to rebuild their lives together after they were separated under a former "zero-tolerance" policy to criminally prosecute adults who entered the country illegally. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Mino Zuniga Gonzales, 19, left, and his brother Erick Zuniga Gonzales, 17, look at a smart phone in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The brothers are trying to rebuild their lives together with their mother Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe, a 37-year-old Honduran immigrant, after they were separated under a former "zero-tolerance" policy to criminally prosecute adults who entered the country illegally. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Amanda Brebe, 75, tends to her granddaughter Zuniga Gonzales, 7, in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe, 37, sits for lunch with her sons, from left, Mino Zuniga Gonzales, 19, Erick Zuniga Gonzales, 17, and Alex Zuniga Gonzales, 21, in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Gonzales Brebe, a 37-year-old Honduran immigrant, and her two teenage sons are trying to rebuild their lives together after they were separated under a former "zero-tolerance" policy to criminally prosecute adults who entered the country illegally. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Erick Zuniga Gonzales, 17, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Gonzales and his brother are trying to rebuild their lives together with their mother Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe, a 37-year-old Honduran immigrant, after they were separated under a former "zero-tolerance" policy to criminally prosecute adults who entered the country illegally. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Mino Zuniga Gonzales, 19, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Gonzales and his brother are trying to rebuild their lives together with their mother Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe, a 37-year-old Honduran immigrant, after they were separated under a former "zero-tolerance" policy to criminally prosecute adults who entered the country illegally. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Alex Zuniga Gonzales, 21, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Amanda Breve, 75, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Amanda Brebe, 75, walks with her granddaughter Zuniga Gonzales, 7, as Erick Zuniga Gonzales, 17, sits at the dining room table the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The family is trying to rebuild their lives together after they were separated under a former “zero-tolerance” policy to criminally prosecute adults who entered the country illegally. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
1 / 10

Immigrant Family Reunited

Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Gonzales Brebe, a 37-year-old Honduran immigrant, and her two teenage sons are trying to rebuild their lives together after they were separated under a former "zero-tolerance" policy to criminally prosecute adults who entered the country illegally. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
CLAUDIA TORRENS
·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a cramped house with mice in the kitchen and music booming outside from passing cars, Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe lays bare her three-year journey from Honduras to the United States and all that lies ahead to adapt to life as an immigrant.

She fled the Central American nation with her family and a price on her head to seek asylum at the U.S. border. Instead, U.S. officials separated her from her children, jailed and deported her under President Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy to prosecute adults entering the country illegally. While the boys were allowed to live with relatives in Philadelphia, their mother made her way back to Mexico, where she fought to join them.

Keldy missed celebrating birthdays and holidays together. She watched from afar as her teenagers filled out and grew facial hair.

“There were times I thought I would never see them again,” she said.

Three years later, America has jettisoned many of Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

Keldy was one of four parents who returned to the United States during the first week of May with temporary legal status to join their children. Her family’s ups and downs illustrate what many parents and children may encounter as they try to make up for lost time.

Keldy and her family lived on the north Caribbean shore of Honduras, a tourist area. Her husband was a guide, taking American tourists to a region of tropical rainforest, pine savannah and marsh called La Mosquitia, or whitewater rafting on the Cangrejal River.

Keldy described herself as middle-class housewife. She would cook for the tourists on the expeditions.

Drug trafficking gangs controlled some areas and required payments from businesses and people for protection. For those who didn’t pay, the penalty was death.

Hit men killed four of her siblings. When she testified against the killers in one case in 2011, she received numerous threats and was told there was a price on her head.

The whole family fled to Mexico in 2013 but were deported by the Mexican government right away.

Back in Honduras, they fled to a rural mountainous area called El Naranjo in attempt to hide from the gangs. But in 2017, neighbors told her there were people asking about her, and the family left for the United States.

She crossed the border with her youngest son Erick, now 17, and her middle child Mino, now 19, in the fall of 2017.

Keldy flagged down a Border Patrol cruiser, and she and her sons were taken together to a cell in a detention center in Deming, New Mexico, 35 miles north of the border.

Less than two days after the family had arrived in the U.S., Keldy was handcuffed and separated from the boys.

The children were both soon released, and family members paid for their flight to Philadelphia. Their older brother, Alex, now 21, eventually became the legal guardian of his brothers and cared for them while they went to school, working construction.

But Keldy was kept in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in El Paso, Texas, for a year and a half and then deported to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, in January 2019.

She traveled back north and settled in Tapachula, Ascensión and then Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, waiting for a chance to enter the United States. She got by with money sent to her by her kids, her sisters and her husband. She video messaged with her boys, and remembers with pain of missing graduations and other big moments

Finally, last month, Linda Corchado, director of legal services at the non-profit Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, contacted her: Biden’s task force was working to reunite families separated at the border. Keldy needed to get passport photos.

Keldy entered on May 4, in a car with Corchado, through the Bridge of The Americas, then flew to Philadelphia.

A video shows the family reunion on May 4 in the Philadelphia home of a niece, with Keldy crying while her kids hug her. “Hola mi amor, amor mío (“Hello my love, my love”),” she says, her face buried in the arms of her sons.

Keldy counts her blessing to be a family, free from death threats in Honduras and and pain of separation.

But there are many difficulties. Keldy’s son, Mino, dropped out of school to help pay the rent on the house that six of them share and where Keldy sleeps on the living room sofa. She wants to get a job, but is caring for her 7-year-old autistic niece and an unsteady 75-year-old mother, along with cooking and cleaning for the family. She sees drug use and hears gunshots in the streets of the Kensington section of Philadelphia where they live.

It’s enough, now, to be with her children. She knows that is more than many of her fellow migrants have.

“Everyday I pray to God for other mothers to be able to come in. They cry for their kids”, she said. “They ask me ‘do you know anything new?’ and I tell them to have patience. And I tell them they will succeed.”

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. scraps plan to house "tender age" migrant children at Army base

    The move comes amid concerns about subpar conditions and prolonged stays at Fort Bliss, a makeshift housing facility holding more than 4,500 unaccompanied minors.

  • U.S. must be ‘mindful’ as Covid escalates in other countries: Doctor

    Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit Medical Director Dr. Brian Garibaldi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest with COVID-19 as new U.S. cases drop to lowest levels in nearly a year.

  • Civil rights activists push for City Council control of police review in Tampa

    TAMPA — Connie Burton has never backed away from a fight with the city of Tampa, even when the odds seemed stacked against her. The 65-year-old community activist was born and raised in a public housing development in East Tampa and so were her children and grandchildren. The blight and decay of 1990s-era housing projects — gang wars, drug raids, children caught in drive-by shootings — aren’t ...

  • U.S. home prices to keep racing ahead with risks to upside

    U.S. house prices will continue to race ahead this year, at nearly twice the pace predicted just three months ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who said risks to that already upbeat outlook were skewed to the upside. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-metro-area house price index has risen at a steady clip since the middle of last year and has averaged over 11% growth so far in 2021. That measure of U.S. house prices is forecast to outpace GDP growth and consumer inflation - rising at a blistering pace to average 10.6% this year, almost double the 5.7% predicted in February, according to the May 11-24 poll of 40 property analysts.

  • Here's Where Millennials Are Buying Homes

    If you want to know who to thank for the red-hot housing market, look no further than your nearest millennial. Here, we take a look at the top five cities where millennials are taking up residence, according to data from ICE Mortgage Technology. Despite this, millennials have been flocking to this city near Montana and the Canadian border for several years.

  • China to try Australian writer on espionage charges

    Australia said its citizen Yang Hengjun will be tried by a Chinese court on espionage charges on Thursday amid deteriorating relations between the countries. Yang has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his legal representation, according to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. “Despite repeated requests by Australian officials, Chinese authorities have not provided any explanation or evidence for the charges facing Dr Yang,” she said in a statement.

  • Missouri killer seeking firing squad loses high court appeal

    The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal from a Missouri death row inmate who is seeking execution by firing squad. Over the dissent of the three liberal justices, the court left in place a lower court ruling against inmate Ernest Johnson that could allow him to be executed by lethal injection. Johnson has argued that Missouri’s lethal injection drug, pentobarbital, could trigger seizures because of a brain condition.

  • ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor DeObia Oparei Cast in ‘The Gray Man’ From Netflix

    EXCLUSIVE: British actor DeObia Oparei, whose credits include Game of Thrones, Sex Education, and Santa Clarita Diet, has joined the cast of the Netflix thriller, The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The pic, said to be the biggest-budget tentpole the streamer has made, boasts an impressive cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris […]

  • American Idol Finale Recap: Did the Right Singer Win Season 19?

    American Idol has dimmed the lights for the last time this season with the crowning of the franchise’s 19th (!) winner. Heading into Sunday’s finale, 49 percent of TVLine readers expected Chayce Beckham to be crowned the new Idol, with 28 percent predicting a win for Willie Spence and 22 percent believing that Grace Kinstler […]

  • Royal Caribbean crew members test positive for COVID-19, disembark in Spain as passengerless ship sails to US

    Royal Caribbean's newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, dropped off several crew members in Spain who have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Nicole Richie Brings House Of Harlow 1960 To Etsy

    Nicole Richie has worn countless hats throughout her unique career in show business and fashion; morphing from Paris Hilton’s crass sidekick on the “The Simple Life” to paparazzi catnip as part of a flock of celebrities styled by Rachel Zoe who defined the undone elegance of mid-aughts Hollywood. In 2008, she founded House of Harlow 1960 — a jewelry collection that grew to include a full range of ready-to-wear and accessories. Today, thanks to a collaboration with Etsy, Richie is adding home goods to her eclectic repertoire. The celeb-prenuer launched the House of Harlow 1960s creator collaboration at the maker marketplace with a lineup of pillows, blankets, home accents, and ceramics designed in partnership with a group of Etsy artisans, each selected by Richie. The experience of searching for artisans was so exciting and truly opened up a whole new door of inspiration for me.NICOLE RICHIE, HOUSE OF HARLOW 1960 FOUNDER There’s a golden glow that permeates the collection, which is filled with homespun goods in shades of clay, persimmon, ochre, and mustard for an overall palette that bears a distinctly West Coast warmth. In a statement, Etsy explained that “this collection was inspired by the desert at dusk,” and meant to conjure “golden afternoons and bonfire-filled nights.” The small businesses represented in the collaboration — nearly half of which are BIPOC-owned — include Omi Woods, who collaborated with the House of Harlow designer on a collection of talismanic pendant necklaces and Kansas City’s The Object Enthusiast, who helped Richie create gold-flecked ceramics. “Being able to see the workmanship of different people within the Etsy community,” says Richie, “and to be able to collaborate with them has been one of the more creative experiences of my career.” Being able to see the workmanship of different people within the Etsy community and to be able to collaborate with them has been one of the more creative experiences of my career.Nicole RIchie, House Of Harlow 1960 Founder At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Etsy Shares Its Top-Searched Home Decor TrendsThese Legendary Historic Quilts Are Now AvailableParis Hilton's “Stop Being Poor” Shirt Was Fake

  • Memorial Day Is the Last Day to Ask Costco for Your $50 Off Code

    Just in time to stock up on grills, food, drinks and pool floats for Memorial Day, Costco is currently offering select members $50 off when they make a $500 purchase at Costco.com until May 31st. If selected for the promotion, you will receive an email with the subject line: “Exclusive Code: Get $50 OFF an …

  • GM Myers confident Warriors will re-sign Stephen Curry

    Warriors general manager Bob Myers has little doubt Golden State will sign newly crowned scoring champion Stephen Curry to a contract extension this offseason. “I don’t see any reason not to be optimistic,” Myers said Monday, three days after his team's season ended in a play-in game against the Grizzlies. In December, Curry said discussions were underway and that he is “fully committed.” The two-time NBA MVP signed a $201 million, five-year contract in July 2017 that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Rockets.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Texas lawmakers pass bill allowing residents to carry handguns without a licence or background check

    Texas lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow residents to carry handguns without a licence, background check, or training – sending the legislation to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk to sign. This measure has been long sought out by conservative gun owners, despite previous objections from law enforcement and gun control groups about the risk this new legislation could pose to the public. Mr Abbott has already indicated that he would sign the bill once it reached his desk.

  • Macron accused of dumbing down presidency after 'anecdote duel' with Youtube comedians

    France is split over whether a face-off at between Emmanuel Macron and two Youtube comedians is a presidential PR coup to woo the country’s youth or a “nail in the coffin” of the status of head of state. After launching a "culture pass" offering all 18-year-olds €300 to spend on culture via TikTok last week, Mr Macron, 43, struck again in his bid to charm French youth this weekend by agreeing to an “anecdote duel” versus online stars McFly and Carlito - whose Youtube posts regularly attract millions. Participants must guess whether these are true. The French president agreed to the exercise in February on condition the pair clocked up more than 10 million views for a Youtube post inviting the French to respect Covid distancing measures - a challenge they pulled off within 72 hours. Mr Macron kicked off the 36-minute contest by claiming that Kylian Mbappe was about to leave Paris-Saint-Germain football club to play for the French president's favourite team and PSG nemesis, Marseille. To prove his point, he rang the star player who predictably declared the idea “impossible”.

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • Ted Cruz lashes out at anchor who called him ‘Kremlin Cruz’ over endorsement of Russian army ad

    Texas senator who railed against ‘emasculated’, ‘woke’ military culture was excoriated by veterans after endorsing macho power of Russian army recruitment ad

  • Great white shark population off coast of California increased by as much as 35%, study finds

    Researchers monitored great white shark population in California between Monterey Bay, the Farallon Islands and Bodega Bay

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments