Families still cleaning up in the Northeast weeks after Ida
Facing flash flood warnings once again due to severe storms in the Northeast, some families are still trying to pick up the pieces that Tropical Rainstorm Ida left behind.
Forecasters are monitoring three disturbances late Thursday and two have a high chance of turning into tropical depressions soon as they move across the Atlantic.
A chilly second half of the week for parts of the Prairies will include the chance of frost and even high-elevation snow.
The Colony Fire, one of two burning in Sequoia National Park, was expected to reach the Giant Forest, a grove of 2,000 sequoias, at some point Thursday. It comes after a wildfire killed thousands of sequoias, some as tall as high-rises and thousands of years old, in the region last year.
Death Valley brings the heat, but there are other hot spots on this sweltering planet.
Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer. The clothing had blended in with the surroundings, and the body was positioned in a way that made it almost undetectable, said park spokeswoman Joelle Baird. Crews had been looking for Gabor Berczi-Tomscanyi, a Hungarian national who lived in Hong Kong.
Hurricane Ida was a monster storm. But New Orleans learned lessons from Hurricane Katrina and made itself more resilient. The world should take note.
Two uncontained California wildfires are projected to spread toward Sequoia National Park, forcing around 75 park personnel to evacuate, AP reports.Why it matters: Park officials said the fires have the potential to threaten a part of the park known as Giant Forest, which is home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias, including one that is considered the largest tree on Earth by volume.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe massive Gen
Sichuan's earthquake relief headquarters activated a level-II response, the Xinhua news agency reported, the second-highest in China's four-tier emergency response system.Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response.The China Earthquake Networks Center said the epicentre of the earthquake was 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at 4:33 a.m. (2033 GMT).As well as at least three people killed, tens of people suffered light injuries, media reported.
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on Sept. 14, causing minor damage in some areas.
A pair of lightning-sparked wildfires in California’s Sierra Nevada have shuttered Sequoia National Park.
More than 100,000 Texas homes and businesses remained without power for a second day as the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas slid across the Gulf Coast.
A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development and a tropical depression could form in the next couple of days.
Thunderstorm threat continues overnight into Thursday, though reduced severe chance.
When the world’s biggest facility for sucking carbon dioxide out of the air and burying it underground opened in rural Iceland last week, it may have sounded like a miracle cure for climate change had finally arrived.
Climate change is causing rain to drop heavier within shorter periods of time, potentially leaving longer dry spells amid rising temperatures.
Nicholas is stalling over the Gulf Coast, dropping dangerous amounts of rain over areas still recovering from previous storms. Flash flood watches are in effect through Friday in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Ten to 11 inches of rain has already inundated Alabama and Mississippi with more rain on the way.
