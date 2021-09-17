Families still cleaning up in the Northeast weeks after Ida

Reuters

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan proposed on Thursday extra defense spending of T$240 billion ($8.69 billion) over the next five years, including on new missiles, as it warned of an urgent need to upgrade weapons in the face of a "severe threat" from giant neighbor China. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has made modernizing the armed forces - well-armed but dwarfed by China's - and increasing defense spending a priority, especially as Beijing ramps up military and diplomatic pressure against the island it claims as "sacred" Chinese territory. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said China's military strength had grown rapidly and it had continued to invest heavily in defense.