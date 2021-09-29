Families still struggling one month after Hurricane Ida slammed Louisiana's coast

Time
As I came of age in Woodville Heights Baptist Church, on the white working-class side of Jackson, Miss., I internalized a cycle of sin, confession and repentance as a daily part of my life. The power and sheer cultural dominance of white Christianity in America historically bound these contradictory sensibilities together. Understanding this dissolution is the key to deciphering one of the most vexing puzzles in our politics: how a purportedly sober Christian worldview has become a volatile cocktail of fealty to Donald Trump, wild-eyed rants about vaccines, faith in QAnon conspiracies and hysteria over critical race theory.