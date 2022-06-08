Families of students wounded in Uvalde shooting seek answers in new lawsuit

The families of four students left wounded after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary are suing the alleged gunman for $100 million through his estate.

Attorney Thomas Henry filed the suit in Texas district court Monday against the estate of Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old suspect accused of killing 19 students and two teachers amid the massacre at the primary school in Uvalde. Henry noted while Ramos’ mother, Adriana Reyes, is the only potential defendant listed so far, he intends to explore all available legal actions against the responsible parties for violations of gun laws and constitutional rights.

“This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary,” he said in a statement. “The discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers.”

According to authorities, Ramos legally purchased a pair of AR-15-style rifles, including the DDM4 V7 rifle he used in the shooting, shortly after his 18th birthday. Henry said he and his team would investigate how the teen was able to obtain able to the weapons — in addition to hundreds of rounds of ammunition — and whether he has had any history of violence.

All four children listed in the court documents, each of them 9 and 10 years old, suffered serious injuries when Ramos open fire inside their classroom the afternoon of May 24. One of the victims was shot in the face, another in the back, while the third was struck in the leg and the fourth was shot in the shoulder.

“He intentionally injured these young children, stole their innocence, and forever changed their lives,” the lawsuit reads.

In wake of the violence inside Robb Elementary, authorities said the teen gunman was able to march into the building through a door left open by a teacher. They later walked back the claim, saying that she did close the door, but that it did not lock. An investigation is currently underway as to why the locking mechanism failed to engage.

Authorities have also faced fierce backlash in wake of the massacre, particularly over their decision to wait and engage the gunman. Ramos remained barricaded inside a classroom for nearly an hour before he was shot and killed by a responding agent with the United States Boarder Patrol.

Police on scene said they believed it was a barricaded shooter situation and that children were no longer at risk, despite a steady stream of panicked 911calls coming from inside the school.

“The one thing that is vital in our country right now is ensuring our children go to school and come home safe,” Henry added.

“We want to obtain justice for the families that have been devastated by this shooting and ensure we have swift changes that protect our children while they are at school.”

The victims are seeking compensation totaling more than $100 million for physical and emotional damages stemming from the shooting.