Families, supporters showcase 'collective strength' at 8th annual MMIW event

Feb. 15—BEMIDJI — More than 100 supporters adorned in red gathered in the heart of Bemidji on Wednesday to honor missing and murdered Indigenous relatives during MMIW 218's eighth annual event.

Held each year in conjunction with Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Awareness Day, the event aims to spread awareness of those who have gone missing or lost their lives, as well as help family members heal from the associated grief they carry.

As attendees came together outside the Tourist Information Center in Paul Bunyan Park, MMIW 218 organizer Audrianna Goodwin welcomed the crowd and provided an opportunity for participants to reflect on their strengths.

"If you look to your left and you look to your right, these are your relatives," she said. "I want you to remember that collective strength that we have. Those are the things that are going to carry us into the future. That's how we got here today."

Goodwin expressed her gratitude for other area groups and organizations that came out to support the cause, as well as non-Indigenous community members who joined in on the event.

"We've been asking for help and asking for our allies to step up to be here with us, to hold this issue with us," she said. "So here today there are several allies that have showed up — they heard our message, the systems are hearing us ... I just want to say chi-miigwech to all those who aren't Indigenous who showed up here to support us and to support this issue to finally come up with some solutions and to bring our relatives home so our families have closure, so we get justice for our people."

Participants sang honor songs, heard healing prayers, danced and listened to several speakers who have firsthand experience in what it feels like to lose loved ones.

Theresa Jourdain, mother of missing Bemidji teenager Jeremy Jourdain, shared the frustrations she has with law enforcement after more than seven years of not knowing what happened to her son.

"It's a really tough trail to walk with no answers, no good answers," she said. "I get tired of meeting with police and investigators when there are no answers. They should be doing their job."

Those who have been burdened with the grief of having a missing or murdered family member then lined up, allowing attendees to shake their hand, give a hug or express their condolences.

Before taking off on a short walk downtown to close out the event, Goodwin thanked the speakers for their willingness to share their stories and for allowing the community to feel the heartache they deal with every day.

"Miigwech to all those families that have shown their vulnerability to us, and in showing that vulnerability to us we also have a responsibility to carry that grief as a community with them," she said. "All of us have a responsibility to support one another, to treat one another in a good way."

Events to raise awareness of violence against Indigenous people were held in several cities across the state on Wednesday, as Gov. Tim Walz issued a proclamation announcing Feb. 14 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Awareness Day in Minnesota.

"There is no comprehensive estimate for the number of Indigenous people who are missing or have been murdered since the beginning of colonization," the proclamation reads. "The history of colonization and ongoing systemic racism have increased the prevalence and impact of poverty, unsheltered homelessness, housing instability, incarceration and violent relationships on and for Native people compared to non-Native Americans."

In 2021, Minnesota became the first state in the country to establish an

Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives.

The MMIR Office's 2023 annual report noted updated statistics on violence against the Indigenous population.

"According to the 2023 BCA Missing Person Clearinghouse Report, 8.7% of all people reported missing into the federal law enforcement database National Criminal Information Center were Indigenous, with 59.3% of all missing Indigenous people reported as female," the report reads. "And 10.5% of all reported missing women in 2023 were Indigenous."

The report also highlighted the MMIR Office's involvement in a

large-scale search

held in September for evidence in the case of Bemidji teenager Nevaeh Kingbird, who hasn't been seen by family or friends since October 2021. The search, a collaboration between MMIR, the Bemidji Police Department and other agencies, brought more than 140 people together to comb through more than 150 acres.

"The community-led search for missing Minnesota teen Nevaeh Kingbird was conducted on Sept. 25-26, one month ahead of the two-year anniversary of her disappearance," the report reads. "While the effort did not result in any immediate answers for the family or community, valuable insight was obtained on the need for ongoing collaboration across impacted stakeholders."

During Wednesday's event, MMIR Violence Prevention Coordinator Tawny Smith-Savage announced a new initiative to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous relatives and contribute to the cause.

"Every year, families march while carrying signs with their loved one's name and picture," MMIR Office Director Juliet Rudie said in a release announcing the new license plate. "Now they can also buy an MMIR license plate to spread awareness every day, with each mile they travel."

The license plate costs $15.50 and also requires a minimum $25 annual contribution to the Gaagige-Mikwendaagoziwag Reward Account.

"Funds from the reward account will bring awareness to cases, educate the public and prevent future cases," the release said. "The reward fund board recently developed a policy that will consider rewards for tips that lead to a resolution with MMIR cases through an arrest, conviction or return of the individual."

MMIR plates are available for purchase at

drive.mn.gov.