Families of those killed by police demand justice for George Floyd in former officer Derek Chauvin's trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Susan Du, Star Tribune
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

They came as siblings, parents, spouses, and friends. Families of more than a dozen Minnesotans killed by police gathered Friday before the trial of Derek Chauvin to demand a murder conviction in the death of George Floyd.

If guilty, Chauvin would be the first former police officer to be convicted of murdering a Black man in Minnesota. The state's only ex-cop currently in prison for murdering a civilian is Mohamed Noor, who in 2019 was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally shooting Justine Damond after she called 911 to report a possible rape.

"We have to be brutally honest about what's going on in this country," said Valerie Castile, whose son Philando was shot five times during a traffic stop in 2016 with his girlfriend and her young daughter in the car. "Out of 400-some people that have been murdered by police here in the state of Minnesota … the only person that's been incarcerated is the Black guy. He committed the ultimate sin. He killed a white woman."

The relatives are part of a coalition called Families Supporting Families against Police Violence, organized by Toshira Garraway

Garraway's fiancé, Justin Teigen, was found dead in a recycling truck that had emptied the dumpster he was in following a chase with St. Paul police in 2009. An autopsy determined that Teigen had died of mechanical compression in the truck, and noted complications that included "acute alcohol intoxication" and a minor head injury from a recent vehicle accident. But Garraway believes police beat her fiancé and threw him into the dumpster.

In each of the families' cases, facts are disputed, with police evading criminal liability when grand juries decline to indict or juries refuse to convict.

"When they kill our loved once, they don't just kill our loved ones and that's it, everybody just goes on," Garraway said. "They kill the entire family, the entire community."

Also present were advocacy groups Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, Communities United Against Police Brutality, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, a friend of Castile serving his first term in the Legislature, promoted a bill to appropriate $357 million for African American and African immigrant communities to "end systemic racism and racial injustice" by investing in cultural heritage and preservation, business training, and housing stabilization. The bill has no Republican sponsors and has not advanced in the Legislature.

The Minnesota Justice Coalition, a group that lobbies for criminal justice reform, also has a raft of legislative demands including ending qualified immunity for police misconduct, which can shield them from lawsuits; requiring police to get professional liability insurance; strengthening civilian oversight, and banning no-knock warrants.

Nine such bills in the Legislature have not received committee hearings, said coalition president Johnathon McClellan.

"Minnesota is ground zero, and being last or not present doesn't cut it," he said. "So this is my advice to the Minnesota Senate who refuses to give us a hearing: You are on a sinking ship. The life rafts will not be out for long. You can get on board with justice and help heal our shared communities, or you can drown in your ignorance."

The families group is scheduled to hold a rally at 2 p.m. Saturday outside the governor's residence in St. Paul.

Susan Du • 612-673-4028

Recommended Stories

  • Hear Drake Get Personal About Parenting 3-Year-Old Son Adonis

    On his new song “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” Drake opened up about being a dad to 3-year-old Adonis Graham. Keep scrolling for the fun lyrics.

  • The 9 most dangerous “buyer beware” offensive free agents in 2021

    Not every free agent signing is a sure thing. Here are nine players that carry some risk on the offensive side of the football.

  • Batman Forever almost starred Real World's Eric Nies, says Real World's Eric Nies

    Congratulations to all of us for living to see a bold new renaissance of news about original Real World cast member Eric Nies, because, well: We’re now living in a bold new renaissance of news about original Real World cast member Eric Nies. Hot off yesterday’s report—backed up by today’s premiere, in which it was revealed that the actor, model, and modern shaman had tested positive for COVID-19—that Nies was forced to tele-commute to Paramount Plus’s Real World reunion series, Homecoming New York, Nies has now also revealed another somewhat improbable wrinkle in his generally improbable career. I.e., that he was almost cast as Robin in 1995's Batman Forever (at least, according to original Real World cast member Eric Nies).

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • German restauranteurs protest with pots and pans

    Making noise and setting up chairs and tables outside the state parliament in Duesseldorf, they described their economic situation as "a catastrophe" and predicted many restaurants and bars will go out of business if state aid does not arrive soon.At the protest, the North Rhine-Westphalia's "NGG" restaurant industry union head, Mohamed Boudih said they demand politicians to deliver a plan for restaurants to open again. The manager of Berlin's tradition-steeped restaurant and bar Staendige Vertretung, or permanent mission in reference to an embassy, said his business had not yet received financial assistance for November and December."Now in March we are in our fifth lockdown month and including the first lockdown, that soon makes it more than seven months. We urgently need a plan when we're allowed to open again," said Joern Peter Brinkmann.

  • Tucker: The key difference between 'equality' and 'equity'

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host analyzes how teachers' unions are using 'equity' to keep kids out of school

  • Government, rebels formally sign peace agreement in Nepal

    Nepal’s government and a communist rebel group formally signed a peace agreement on Friday aimed at ending violent attacks, extortion and bombings by the rebels. Rebel leader Netra Bikram Chand, better known by his guerrilla name Biplav, emerged out of hiding on Friday after the government lifted a ban on his Nepal Communist Party group so it could take part in the public signing of the peace agreement.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate vote-a-rama on stimulus bill stalls for nearly 6 hours

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • 8 Cuomo staffers announced plans to leave the administration this week

    Two more Cuomo aides announced plans to leave the administration on Friday, bringing the weekly total to at least eight amid growing scandals.

  • Charles Barkley lost weight because he was worried about being lifted in a chair for the traditional Jewish hora at his daughter's wedding

    "Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother," Chuck told Jimmy Kimmel about the chair lift. "Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man."

  • Lake of the Ozarks Realtor Offered $1.5K to Have Her Former Mother-in-Law Killed: Prosecutors

    Camden County JailA prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described “cheer mom” has been arrested for allegedly trying to put a hit out on her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors in Camden County say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, offered to pay $1,500 to people in St. Louis to make her former mother-in-law’s death “look like an accident.” She was reportedly concerned about the woman causing problems with her relationship with her kids.Bauman was recorded discussing the scheme, according to a press release from the Camden County prosecutor’s office. She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.The realtor also is said to have made no secret about her alleged plans. After sending a text message to her daughter that said, “Your grandmother will die,” Bauman allegedly plowed ahead with the plan and pushed for her former mother-in-law to be killed in the small town of Hermann.Her alleged murder-for-hire plot fell apart when an attorney for a person who was solicited to hire people to carry out the killing contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.“We’re very appreciative of what the witness did in this case,” Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham said Friday. “We encourage anyone to contact law enforcement if there’s a crime or suspected crime.” “A local realtor had several political connections and the witness was aware of these political connections,” Cunningham said. “Out of an abundance of caution, DDCC was used to avoid any hint of impropriety,” he said, referring to the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.Bauman, who describes herself as a realtor, an artist, an entrepreneur, and a “cheer mom” on her Facebook page, frequently posted online about her “track record of success.” While she was most well-known as a realtor, with nearly 20 years in the industry, she also apparently set a world record in a boating race last year. Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A man in jail tried to hire a hitman to kill the witnesses in his court case but the guy was actually a federal informant

    The US Virgin Islands man denied trying to hire a hitman to kill witnesses, but prosecutors recovered calls and text messages showing otherwise.

  • A Black nurse was discharged from the hospital with a life-threatening tear in her artery. Her doctor dismissed it as a migraine.

    Ashanti Coleman's carotid artery was ruptured and 50% blocked, but she says her pain was ignored. Her experience is common among Black women.

  • Texas regulators will not correct $16 billion in electricity ‘overcharges.’ Why?

    Texas regulators say they will not lower skyrocketing prices from the winter storm: “It’s nearly impossible to unscramble this sort of egg.”

  • Fox News Turns to Tyrus, Currently Embroiled in Sexual-Harassment Lawsuit, for Thoughts on Cuomo

    Fox NewsFor thoughts on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s harassment scandal, Fox News daytime show Outnumbered on Friday turned to Tyrus, who is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit from his former Fox Nation co-host Britt McHenry.“As far as, all women should be heard and respected, and then you need to have the investigation and then results of the investigation. Uhh, we need to respect those,” the Fox contributor said, when asked for his thoughts on the accusations against Cuomo, before quickly pivoting to the controversy over the governor’s alleged cover-up of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths.Later in the broadcast, Tyrus was asked to comment on why many prominent Democrats have not commented on the three women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. “It’s so important that we respect the process of the investigations and not be quick to pass judgments but at the same time, that's kind of across the board for everything,” he declared, adding: “This is not a fortunate situation but the investigation will be compelling and will give us the answer that we need.”Britt McHenry: Fox News Is Promoting My Harasser Tyrus While It Buries MeMcHenry, who recently made her first on-air Fox appearance in more than a year, alleged that the network has sidelined her while promoting and protecting Tyrus, whom she accused of sending lewd and inappropriate texts. Late last year, a judge denied Tyrus’ motion to dismiss McHenry’s lawsuit and said the case would move forward. Tyrus has continually denied the allegations and Fox has maintained that McHenry’s claims are “without merit.”Fox News turns to Tyrus, who is currently being sued by a Fox colleague for sexual harassment and retaliation, to weigh in on the Andrew Cuomo sexual misconduct scandal. pic.twitter.com/GzZSYOpYOp— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 5, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Detroit's mayor rejected a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Experts say that's nuts.

    Experts feared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's slightly lower efficacy rate would lead to an impression of a two-tiered system. That has been exactly the case in Detroit, where the mayor just rejected a shipment of the company's vaccine. CNN reports that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (D) declined an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, saying the other available vaccines are better. "Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best," he said. "And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the City of Detroit get the best." Stat News' Matthew Herper called this a "bad plan." It's true that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials showed a 72 percent efficacy rate, while Moderna and Pfizer, the two other approved coronavirus vaccines, have a rate of about 95 percent. But health experts say it's still an excellent option, and has other perks like only requiring a single shot and frequently leading to fewer side effects, reports The New York Times. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said people shouldn't overthink which one to get, and explained the vaccines can't really be compared head-to-head because of different trial circumstances. Besides, experts note, the raw numbers don't show the full picture. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all hospitalizations and deaths in its large clinical trial, meaning the slightly lower efficacy rate really only points to mild to moderate disease. Detroit's mayor, however, said the city has been able to meet demand with just its supply of Pfizer and Moderna doses, but CNN notes Duggan's administration only expanded vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions on Thursday. Duggan said he would accept Johnson & Johnson doses later on if all other doses are distributed and there are remaining residents who want a vaccine. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Kim Kardashian calls out tabloids for comparing her to a whale and shaming her on a 'weekly basis' during her 1st pregnancy

    The 40-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star reshared several offensive magazine covers about her pregnancy weight gain in 2013.

  • Nasa's Perseverance rover takes its first drive on Mars

    The one-tonne robot wiggles its wheels before rolling forwards across Jezero Crater's dusty terrain.

  • The 8 Senate Democrats who voted against raising the minimum wage are collectively worth over $43 million

    At least seven of the eight Senate Democrats who rejected a proposal to raise the minimum wage are millionaires.

  • Biden's relief bill isn't getting bipartisan support like previous stimulus bills. What do Republicans dislike so much?

    All Senate Republicans voted against even starting debate on the $1.9 trillion measure on Thursday.