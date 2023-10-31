Families of those taken hostage by Hamas share stories in Atlanta Synagogues

A dinner table set for more than 200 people consumed an entire room at the Ahavath Achim Synagogue.

Every seat is empty as a reminder of the more than 200 people listed as kidnapped by Hamas.

“You think about their family, you see their own family. You see the empty chairs, you think about Yahiel, an innocent 3-year-old taken from the safest room,” Dafna Sella said.

Those photos are not strangers to Dafna, but family. She and her cousin, Or Sella, told us that a dozen of their family members were either killed or kidnapped during the Oct. 7 attack.

“The youngest is three years old. The oldest is 68,” Or Sella said “There are no words that can even start to describe what we feel from that day.”

Or says he has not returned to work since. Instead, they are looking for anything they can do to help their family.

“It feels like living in an alternate reality,” Or said.

The Sella’s are one of several families that traveled to Atlanta to talk about their experiences. The goal is to raise support for Israel, and put international support on Hamas to release the hostages and get their loved ones home safely.

“I pray that no one in this world has to experience what we are experiencing and that this is the last time,” Dafna said.

