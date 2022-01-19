Families of travelers to Mexico border are being targeted in kidnapping scam, FBI says

Scammers are calling Pennsylvania residents and claiming their loved ones have been kidnapped near the Mexico border, according to the FBI.

It’s all a ploy for these scammers, who the FBI has determined are from Mexico, to collect ransom money. The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office is warning people not to give out financial information over the phone after more than 450 such calls were made last week.

These alleged scammers are scanning social media to search for people traveling in the area around the United States border with Mexico, according to the FBI. They then call their families in the Pittsburgh area, indicating their loved ones are in danger or were kidnapped, according to the FBI.

The caller asks the victims to send money, but the FBI says the calls are hoaxes.

“Many times, these scammers are convincing, and their actions are criminal,” the FBI said. “The experience is traumatic for the victims, especially since these scammers sound very real.”

The FBI encourages people who receive this type of phone call to remain calm and to gather as much information about the caller as possible. The agency also says people should try calling the supposed family member to verify the information being given.

“If you are still convinced you need to withdraw the money, talk to the manager at your bank and ask for guidance,” the FBI said. “Never wire money, especially overseas, based on a request made of the phone or in an email. Once you send it, you can’t get it back.”

Law enforcement agencies are working to identify the people responsible for the scam, the FBI said. Anyone who receives a scam call is asked to contact IC3.gov or call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

‘Scumbags’ scammed 77-year-old with Alzheimer’s out of $40,000 cash, Florida cops say

Are robocalls really ending? What to know about FCC crackdown that began this week

‘Grandparent scam’ has new twist involving ride share drivers, officials warn