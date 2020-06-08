Families of Trayvon Martin and Oscar Grant on protests: 'White supremacy is on its way out'

“I am enraged. I am on fire.”

Weeks before what would have been Tamir Rice’s 18th birthday, his mother, Samaria Rice, is watching nationwide protests over the police killings of more unarmed black Americans.

“I’m actually not thinking about any of these protests. I’m thinking about: how can the police departments be dismantled? How can their policies and laws be dismantled?” Rice said.

“How are they able to kill black and brown people, senseless killings, with immunity?”

It has been almost six years since her 12-year-old child was shot to death by a white police officer in a park in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2014. Tamir had been playing with a toy gun. The officers involved faced no criminal charges. One was suspended for 10 days; the officer who killed Tamir was fired for lying on his job application, but later rehired by another police department.

“I don’t understand how this is allowed to continue,” Rice said. “There’s a killer virus out there, and the police are still killing during a pandemic.”

For family members of black Americans killed by police and white vigilantes – including Oscar Grant, Trayvon Martin and Alton Sterling – much of what they have witnessed in the past week is painfully familiar.

But they also see signs of change.

“I think people have had enough,” said Sybrina Fulton, whose unarmed 17-year-old son Trayvon was shot to death in 2012 by a neighborhood watch volunteer, George Zimmerman, who was later acquitted of all charges.

Fulton said the size and intensity of the protests was a result of Americans witnessing the “back to back” killings of three unarmed black people: George Floyd and Breonna Taylor killed by the police, and Ahmaud Arbery shot to death by white men who decided he was a threat.

Part of what was so infuriating about the video of George Floyd was the police officer’s attitude, several family members of black Americans killed by police said.

Related: Peaceful protests sweep America as calls for racial justice reach new heights

“He sat there with his knee in his neck, with his hands in his pocket, with a smirk on his face, like it was funny, like that’s a fun thing to do,” Samaria Rice said. “That’s insulting. That’s a slap in the face. That’s why this protest is lasting.”

Black Americans also know that white perpetrators of heinous acts of violence – such as Dylann Roof, the young white man who murdered black parishioners during a Bible study meeting in Charleston – have been taken into custody and are still alive today, Fulton said, while Floyd was killed after being accused of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

“It’s a cycle. It just keeps going and going and going,” said Quinyetta McMillon, the mother of Alton Sterling’s eldest son.

Sterling was 37 when a white police officer shot him six times as he was selling CDs outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2016. Video of the incident showed the officer shouting profanities at Sterling and threatening him.

“Just like George Floyd pled for his life, Alton pleaded for his life, as well,” McMillon said.

“I couldn’t see it as a racial profiling in the beginning, but as time goes on, now, I see, it’s all a racist issue,” she said. “The way they talked to him as if he was a dog in the streets, as if he was not a human being.”

The officers involved were never criminally charged. After widespread public protests, the officer who killed Sterling was fired, but he appealed the decision, and his firing was retracted and he was allowed to resign.

One thing that is different now, McMillon said, is the behavior of the American president. The day after Sterling’s killing, during a protest in Dallas over his death, five police officers were ambushed and shot.

The then president, Barack Obama, hosted a joint event that brought together McMillon and other family members of those lost to police shootings together with police and families of officers who had been killed, she said.

“We welcomed each other with open arms, all of us,” McMillion said. The families cried together. Later, backstage, “we hugged each other and we prayed. Everyone was on the same page. Everyone felt the same pain.”