Families with unpaid inheritance tax bills hit by 7.5pc interest charge

HM Revenue and Customs has been accused of ripping off bereaved families and struggling households by increasing the rate it charges on late taxes to a 15-year high of 7.5pc.

On Tuesday, the tax office will raise the rate, which is fixed at 2.5 percentage points above the Bank of England’s rate, to its highest level since 2008, hitting hundreds of thousands of taxpayers who cannot afford to pay their tax bill on time due to soaring mortgage costs and inflationary pressures.

Families trying to find the money to pay inheritance tax bills are also stung by the charge. But while if you owe money to HMRC the interest rate is 7.5pc, the taxman is only obliged to pay 4pc on money owed to you.

Dawn Register, of accountancy firm BDO, said after years of modest interest rates on late payments, the current rate could come as a “real shock” to late payers. In January 2022, the interest rate HMRC charged on overdue tax was a mere 2.75pc.

Joseph Adunse, of accountancy firm Moore Kingston Smith, said: “Household budgets are stretched to breaking point, high street banks are not passing on interest rates to savers and inflation remains high. Now is not the time for HMRC to enjoy a windfall from taxpayers struggling to pay their taxes on time.”

There were 730,617 taxpayers in Time to Pay arrangements at the end of 2022. This is where a taxpayer who cannot pay their tax bill on time arranges to do so over an agreed time period, plus interest.

If a taxpayer does not pay their bill on time but fails to set up a Time to Pay arrangement, they may face penalties as well.

If a late payer has not engaged with them, HMRC may tax up to half of their gross income via their tax code. Ms Register said: “This would be very unwelcome to most taxpayers and could seriously affect someone’s ability to meet their living costs.”

The rate rises also mean many more families are now paying thousands of pounds in interest on late payments of inheritance tax.

Because of delays at probate registries, bereaved families are having to wait for months before they can obtain a grant of probate, the legal document needed to sell the deceased’s property and wrap up the estate.

This can result in families missing the inheritance tax deadline. The 40pc levy must be paid within six months after the death, otherwise interest is charged on the unpaid tax.

Kieran Bowe, of law firm Russell-Cooke, said in some cases the interest on the inheritance tax bill was now exceeding the yield from the property portfolio in the estate.

He said: “Since 2008, interest on inheritance tax hasn’t been an issue. Now rates have increased very rapidly, and an awful lot of families are getting caught by surprise.”

Just as banks fail to pass on rate rises to savers while reaping the benefits of the surge in borrowing costs, the rate HMRC pays taxpayers to whom it owes money is far lower than the rate it charges late payers.

Whereas the interest on late payments is the Bank Rate plus 2.5 percentage points, the rate on repayments of tax is the Bank Rate minus 1 percentage point.

The Chartered Institute of Taxation, a trade body, has previously urged the Government to review the “unfair” gap between the interest rate it charges and what it pays taxpayers.

An HMRC spokesman said: “Our approach to tax debt remains to support those who need it and take action where customers do not engage or refuse to pay.

“If a customer cannot afford the amount being taken via their tax code, they can still contact HMRC to discuss what other options may be available to resolve the debt.

“The interest we charge and pay is fair. It ensures people are not encouraged to overpay their tax to secure a higher interest rate than available commercially, while those paying late don’t get an unfair financial advantage over those paying on time.”

