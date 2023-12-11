Families wait in line for hours at Toys for Tots distribution

Families in need were waiting in line for hours to pick up toys for their children in Montgomery County on Sunday.

The line was more than a mile long at the Toys for Tots event Huber Heights, causing some traffic to back up.

The Dayton Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year to give to children in need.

This year’s turnout was massive.

“I’m standing out here because I’m a single mom of two kids and I work really hard. But I’ve been behind so I’m just trying to get enough for my kids to have a good Christmas,” Ashlyn Ogletree said.

The program will also hold pick-up times on Dec. 13 and Dec. 16 at the location on Brandt Pike.