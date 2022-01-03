Families want justice, closure after holiday double-homicide still unsolved 17 years later

Paulette Watson, like many, used to consider the holiday season the happiest time of the year. She believes strongly in her faith, and her family always comes together to celebrate.

But in 2004, the meaning of Christmas changed when her daughter was shot to death on Dec. 26.

Now, 17 years later, the holiday season reminds Watson once again that she still doesn't know who took her daughter's life.

Gun violence deaths in Delaware hit a record high this year, with shootings claiming the lives of 81 people in 2021 alone. In some of these cases, arrests are made on the scene. For others, investigations remain indefinitely ongoing.

This is Paulette Watson's reality.

"It's something that will be with you for the rest of your life," she said. "That void and that emptiness and missing your child."

On the night of her death, 22-year-old Jessica Watson was working the late shift at the Casual Male Big & Tall store near Milltown. As she and her co-worker, 18-year-old Matthew Macerato, were closing up the shop, a gunman entered and forced them downstairs into the basement.

The Watson family sets up a memorial on Dec. 26 for Jessica Watson, who was murdered 17 years ago in a case that remains unsolved.

They were both shot in the back of the head and killed. The identity of the gunman – whom Paulette Watson fears may continue to harm others – remains unknown.

"It's hard to wrap your brain around who could do such a senseless, heartless thing," Paulette Watson said.

The Watson family introduced a solemn Christmas tradition in Jessica's honor: building a memorial outside the former Big & Tall store off Kirkwood Highway.

After COVID-19 forced the family to stay home last year, they returned to the parking lot last Sunday night with balloons and candles in tow. Two of the balloons spelled out "17" in gold.

Jessica Watson

But even as they memorialize Jessica each year on her death, Paulette said the family still thinks about her almost every day. For Paulette, these thoughts often surface when she sees Jessica's daughter, who is now 18 years old.

She said other relatives will call and tell her whenever they think about Jessica, whether because of a gift or card from her or just because she happened to cross their minds.

"We're a very close knit family," Paulette Watson said. "No one never ever forgets."

The murder of Jessica Watson and Matthew Macerato has been designated a cold case by the state police. However, this does not mean it's unsolvable.

Matthew Macerato

Just last week, a man was sentenced to life in prison for a homicide in 2013. The case was already considered cold by the time Wilmington police named the man a suspect in 2019.

This type of closure is all that the Watson family wants, Paulette said. And until they get this "peace of mind," they will continue to come out and demand justice.

Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.tipsubmit.com

