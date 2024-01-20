Families find warmth and excitement at St. Louis auto show

ST. LOUIS – As the St. Louis area grapples with bone-chilling temperatures, many families got away from the brutal cold by heading to the St. Louis Auto Show at America’s Center downtown.

Eric and Katelyn Williams took their 18-month-old Sutton and four-year-old Nash to the Dome at America’s Center to check out all the new cars.

“[We just wanted] to be someplace warm, someplace safe, and someplace that the kids can run around,” Katelyn Williams said.

Many families had the same idea. There was a big line to get into the event on Saturday.

“You get frostbite on the way in,” Derrick Bridgett joked. “But they warm you up pretty quick.”

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for military members and veterans. The St. Louis Auto Show is free for children ages 12 and under.

“It’s extremely affordable, and it’s just a good time to hang out, dream, and have fun,” Bridgett said.

Father of two Derek Krotz added, “We like to come every year just to look at the new cars and watch the drifting. We just like seeing what’s new for the next year.”

Hundreds of new cars were on display at the St. Louis Auto Show, providing a great way for families to escape the cold and burn off some energy.

“Just something to do,” Krotz said. “It’s inside, and you know there’s not a lot, nothing else really to do, so it’s come out here and look at all the cars and just check out all the new things.”

While Derek Krotz’s four- and six-year-old boys already have a fascination with luxury cars like Corvettes and Lamborghinis, the auto show also has a Kid’s Zone that many families couldn’t wait to explore.

“They’re really excited about doing whatever they have over there, so yeah, that’s what we’ll do today,” Krotz said.

The St. Louis Auto Show continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

