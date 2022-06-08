Family of 12-year-old boy killed during a high-speed chase say state troopers are to blame

A driver who sped away from state troopers and crashed is is accused of killing a 12-year-old who was in his car.

The boy’s family has hired civil rights attorney Lee Merritt.

Leden Boykins died when a car crashed after state troopers performed a controversial PIT maneuver.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke with the boy’s family, who said they believe officers should be held accountable.

The family wants the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to begin a new investigation.

The ordeal all started with a traffic stop. Investigators said Charlie Moore was speeding with two kids in the car.

Investigators said Moore refused to comply, wouldn’t roll down his window or show his license. A trooper called for backup, and the deputy who showed up busted out the car window.

Moore drove over a trooper’s foot as he sped off, authorities said.

“I wear it every day. It’s keeping Leden’s energy around me,” the victim’s mother, Toni Franklin-Boykins, said.

Nearly one year after Leden was killed, his family feels like they aren’t any closer to justice.

“The Paulding County prosecutor, we ask that he recuse himself and allow a special prosecutor to come in and take over the case,” said Merritt, who’s representing the family.

“I haven’t been included in anything this far. For them to be holding somebody for a murder charge when it could’ve been de-escalated,” Franklin-Boykins said.

Moore is accused of driving drunk and leading Georgia State Patrol troopers on a chase down Highway 92 last September.

The trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop Moore, which resulted in the car flipping multiple times.

Moore’s 14-year-old son and Leden were passengers. Leden died.

“They violated those standard operating procedures — their own rules. Tell them if there’s a minor present, you don’t perform a pit maneuver,” Merritt said.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety policy manual, before a PIT maneuver is performed, factors that affect safety of using the technique should be considered, including whether children are visible in the car.

“My child would still be here. Instead the situation was escalated, and it resulted in my son getting killed,” Franklin-Boykins said.

We contacted the Georgia State Patrol but were told it can’t comment on pending litigation.

When we spoke to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office last year, deputies told us Moore could have prevented what happened.

“He could have followed lawful commands by the trooper and the deputies and this young man would be alive today. And it’s heartbreaking. ... This was 1,000% preventable. 1,000%,” said Ashley Henson, with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. “Police officers and law enforcement all across the country are held accountable every single day, but we’ve got to hold suspects accountable too.”

A 911 call revealed Moore told Paulding County dispatchers that he had children in the car. But we’re told the dispatcher had to relay that message over the phone since the police agencies are on different radio systems. The message got to the state trooper after the PIT maneuver was performed.

