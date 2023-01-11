Family of 12-year-old boy killed during high-speed chase demands action against trooper involved

Community activists are demanding justice for a boy who died in a deadly crash in 2021.

The family’s attorney released dash cam video Wednesday that shows a state trooper using a PIT maneuver, which caused the crash.

The family wants Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to charge the trooper.

The family attorney says troopers should have noticed children were in the car.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt says the traffic stop happened in a well-lit area and believes the state trooper should have noticed children were in the car.

Community activists stood alongside the family of 12-year-old Leden Boykins, in front of the Georgia state capitol Wednesday.

“We are standing out here for 12-year-olds now,” activist Kimberly Jones asked.

Boykins was in the backseat of a car with another child.

Charlie Moore was charged for Boykins’ death. Investigators say Moore was speeding and driving drunk.

“We do believe that he was wrongfully charged,” Shar Bates said.

In the dash cam video, a Georgia state trooper asks Moore for his license several times. Moore repeatedly asks why he is being pulled over and ask for a supervisor several times.

“He did not take off until they burst his windows out after him continuously asking him for a supervisor,” Bates said.

During the chase, you can see the trooper use a PIT maneuver to stop Moore, which resulted in the car flipping multiple times.

When Channel 2 Action News spoke to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in 2021, they told us Moore could have prevented what happened.

“He could have followed lawful commands by the trooper and the deputies, and this young man would be alive today and it’s heart breaking,” Ofc. Ashley Henson said.

The attorney general’s office told Newell they can’t make a comment. GSP has not yet responded.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office told Newell they send their most sincere thoughts and prayers to Boykins family. They said Moore is the only person who had all of the information that night and said his decisions are the reason why Boykins is no longer here.

