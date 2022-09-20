Family of 13-year-old found dead told that he was killed and dumped in park before body was found

The family of a 13-year-old boy found dead in Lithonia Monday said people in the community told them he had been killed before his body was discovered.

Now, they are frustrated that police have yet to say they are investigating Jamiren Crosby’s death as a murder.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in the Stonecrest Heights neighborhood, where Cosby’s body was found on a wooded trail near Lithonia Park Monday afternoon.

A mother and daughter stumbled upon Crosby’s body as they were walking the path.

Fernandes talked to Crosby’s grandmother, who said she hadn’t seen him since last week, but that people who knew Crosby told the family that someone had killed him and left him in Lithonia Park.

The family was in the park Monday when the body was recovered.

“We went out looking for him. Me and his auntie right here, we were out searching for like six hours,” Sunni Broughton said. “Somebody called us and said Jamerin was dead and told us where he was, so we was on the other side of the park.”

DeKalb police have not classified the teen’s death as a murder or announced a cause of death or any potential suspects in the case.

Family members are urging police to find who they say is Crosby’s killer.

Virginia Montgomery, the mother who found Crosby’s body, said she believes someone close to his age killed him and left him on the trail.

“All young people need to stop. It’s wrong to kill a child and put him back in the subdivision,” Montgomery said. “Come on now.”