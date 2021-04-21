Family: 15-year-old girl shot, killed by Columbus police called 911 for help

Apr. 21—The family of a 15-year-old girl shot and killed Tuesday afternoon by a Columbus police officer said she called 911 for help because girls were fighting outside her house, WBNS-TV in Columbus reported.

Police were called just after 4:30 p.m. to a residential street on the southeast side of the city, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m., as the nation was awaiting the guilty verdict reached by the jury in the murder trial of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

The teen was taken in critical condition to Mount Carmel East, where she died at the hospital.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the deadly shooting.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted Tuesday evening that "a young woman tragically lost her life" and asked that residents remain calm as investigators gather the facts. He said there is police body camera footage of the deadly shooting.

A 911 caller reported that a female was trying to stab the caller, and then the caller hung up, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

The family said it was the 15-year-old shot and killed who made the 911 call because girls were fighting outside her house. Police have not confirmed those reports.