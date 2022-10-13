Family of 15-year-old killed by Gulfport police hires high-profile civil rights attorney

The family of Jaheim McMillan, who was fatally shot by police on Oct. 6, has retained prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

Crump has represented other families of Black people killed by police across the U.S., including Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and others.

“This child had his whole life ahead of him, but bullets from those officers took all possibility of that away in an instant,” Crump said in a press release. “While much remains unknown about this case, we fully intend to put pressure on officials in Mississippi until this family gets the answers they need and deserve. We are calling for officials to release any and all video footage of the incident so that we can see with our own eyes what transpired on that tragic night.”

Since the shooting, McMillan’s family has pushed police for answers and have hosted peaceful protests outside of the Gulfport Police Department and have maintained that the 15-year-old Gulfport High freshman was unarmed.

Attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference regarding the death of Brianna Grier on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Decatur, Ga. Grier was a 28-year-old Georgia woman who died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest in July. Her family is demanding answers about her death from state and local authorities. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper and police records from the case shooting say that McMillan was armed with a gun and an officer asked him to drop his weapon outside of a Family Dollar store on Pass Road last week. When McMillan didn’t comply with the demand and turned toward police with the weapon in his hand, Cooper said an officer shot him.

McMillan died from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Four others have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Jaheim’s mother, Katrina Mateen, and other members of Gulfport’s Black community are asking to see the body cam footage from the shooting.

“I just wanna know why,” Mateen told the Sun Herald on Tuesday. “Why did they have to shoot my son?”

Katrina Mateen holds signs seeking justice for her son Jaheim McMillan, a 15-year-old Gulfport High student who was shot by police outside a Family Dollar Store, during a protest outside the Gulfport Police Station in Gulfport on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper speaks during a press conference at the Gulfport Police Station in Gulfport on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, about the police shooting of Jaheim McMillan, a 15-year-old Gulfport High student.

Crime scene tape surrounds the scene of an officer involved shooting at Family Dollar on Pass Road in Gulfport.

