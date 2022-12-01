Family, coach of teen killed in Atlantic Station shooting say he was ‘good kid,’ Olympic hopeful

The family of a 15-year-old boy who died after a shooting near Atlantic Station over the weekend defended him Thursday after police said he was targeted.

We’re hearing more from Jackson’s family, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Cameron Jackson, 15, was one of six young people shot after a fight near Atlantic Station on Saturday night. Jackson spent several days in the hospital before dying from this injuries on Wednesday. Zyion Charles, 12, died at the scene that night.

Police said they are still investigating if the shooting was gang related, but surveillance video appears to show the same group of teens involved in the fight flashing gang symbols on a MARTA station after the shooting. Police said two of the older members of the group are the suspected shooters.

On Thursday, Jackson’s family held news conference and said Cameron is not the person police have portrayed him as. His family members and coach painted a portrait of a good kid who was a an Olympic boxing hopeful.

“We called him Little Pooch,” his boxing coach, Zahir Raheem said. “He was very disciplined. He had a very hard drive, man. He was very gentle ... We talked about his dreams, his goals, his passion. He loved animals. He loved to cook. He loved projects.”

Raheem said Jackson had dreams of competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I seen a lot of him me, fighting,” Raheem said. “It’s like they took my dream... As a collective, we need to find a solution to unnecessary gun violence. Because these kids don’t get these guns themselves.”





[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]